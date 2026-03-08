Georges Hobeika Fall 2026 Paris Fashion Week Show Review: Lace, Feathers, and Beaded Evening Glamour

At Paris Fashion Week, Georges Hobeika presented a Fall 2026 collection that balanced tailored structure with ornate eveningwear, offering looks designed for women drawn to shine, texture, and embellishment. The runway showcased a mix of menswear-inspired silhouettes alongside delicate, embellished dresses that emphasized craftsmanship through lace, beadwork, and intricate surface detail.

Structured jackets and corseted bodices introduced a tailored element to the collection, often paired with midi-length skirts or pleated silhouettes that created movement along the runway. Some looks incorporated pleats that extended from the hip, while others relied on fitted shapes and sheer paneling to highlight the body’s lines.

Embellishment played a central role throughout the collection. Sequins, paillettes, pearls, and beaded fringe appeared across dresses, skirts, and bodices, adding texture and dimension. Several pieces featured layered beadwork and embroidery, while others incorporated feather detailing that created sculptural volume across shoulders and bodices.

The color palette remained soft and refined, moving through tones of champagne, ivory, beige, blush pink, and dusted purple, alongside deeper hues including navy, black, and gray. Mint green introduced a subtle contrast within the lineup, reinforcing the collection’s balance between neutral tones and gentle color.

Sheer fabrics and lace construction appeared frequently, particularly in fitted dresses and corseted designs that layered embroidery and embellishment across translucent bases. Strapless silhouettes and structured bodices added to the eveningwear focus, reinforcing the collection’s emphasis on glamour and detail.

Accessories complemented the ornate garments with understated refinement. Models walked in satin pumps and jeweled heels that echoed the embellishments seen throughout the collection, tying the looks together with subtle sparkle.

Overall, the Fall 2026 lineup emphasized contrast between structure and ornamentation, blending tailored silhouettes with highly embellished eveningwear that highlighted lace, beadwork, feathers, and shimmering fabrics across a cohesive runway presentation.

What do you think?

Photo Credit: Fashion Bomb Daily / Claire Sulmers