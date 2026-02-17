



https://allaboutthetea.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Screen-Shot-2026-01-03-at-12.20.28-PM.png

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Evicted From Home After Owing $84K in Unpaid Rent!

Denise Richards and ex-husband Aaron Phypers have been evicted from their Calabasas, California home after failing to pay $84,000 in rent.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the landlord’s request for eviction on Friday, officially ordering the former couple out of the property. The filing claims Richards, 54, and Phypers, 53, owe $84,000 in unpaid rent, in addition to attorney fees and damages requested by the landlord.

The exes signed a lease for the home in June 2020 and paid a $24,000 security deposit at the time, per the complaint. The eviction comes amid Denise Richards’ increasingly contentious divorce from Aaron Phypers after nearly six years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum previously claimed she moved out of the Calabasas property two years ago.

In these documents, Denise alleged she believed Aaron family would stay in the home only temporarily, but that arrangement allegedly turned permanent. She further claimed she informed Aaron that he would be responsible for rent starting in January, as his family continued living there and allegedly refused to leave.

The filing also states that the landlord had been attempting to contact Aaron Phypers regarding the unpaid rent for six months without success. Because both Denise and Aaron remained listed on the lease, the landlord ultimately served both parties with an eviction notice.

Denise additionally alleged the property had been left in severe disrepair, claiming Aaron and his family had “severely damaged” the home and that it was left “in a state of disarray.” The housing dispute unfolded just weeks after Denise was granted a permanent restraining order against Aaron in November, following allegations that he abused her throughout their marriage—claims Aaron Phypers has denied.

Later that same month, Aaron filed court documents requesting an emergency hearing in his spousal support case, asserting he was facing imminent homelessness. In the filing, he alleged he owed $125,000 in past-due rent and $10,090 in unpaid HOA fees.

“I am in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone unless the hearing can be advanced to an earlier date and orders can be entered allowing me access to the substantial funds that are being controlled by [Richards],” Aaron Phypers alleged in the documents. He also detailed mounting utility debts, claiming he owed $3,543 for past-due water service, $13,000 for gas reconnection, $12,000 in unpaid electricity bills, $1,400 for waste management, and $1,200 for special trash removal—bringing his total alleged housing-related costs to staggering levels.

Phypers’ mother, Patricia, has since launched a GoFundMe seeking $110,000, claiming her son is facing homelessness and has been “destroyed by false allegations, Hollywood power, and a system determined to silence him.”

In a lengthy message, she alleged that Aaron was cut off financially, left without a home or income, and separated from Denise Richards’ adopted daughter, Eloise, whom she described as “the deepest wound” for their family. Patricia also claimed she spent her pension caring for Richards’ household and pets during the marriage and said utilities were being shut off as the family ran out of options, pleading with the public for help to “fight for the truth and for Eloise.”

As the legal and financial fallout continues, the court-ordered eviction adds yet another explosive chapter to the former couple’s unraveling split.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips

The post Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Evicted From Home After Owing $84K in Unpaid Rent! appeared first on All About The Tea | Celebrity, Hollywood, Reality TV Entertainment News.









Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.