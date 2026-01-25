Fashion

Cardi B in a Custom Gray Leather Sir Babajagne Look as She Congratulates Stefon Diggs After Patriots Super Bowl Win

January 25, 2026
Cardi B joined Stefon Diggs on the field following the Patriots’ Super Bowl–clinching win, marking the moment in a custom gray leather ensemble by Sir Babajagne. The fitted look featured a corseted bodice, sculpted seams, and a streamlined skirt, creating a sharp, architectural silhouette.

She paired the custom design with gray Amina Muaddi boots and a Hermès handbag, continuing the monochromatic palette from head to toe. The look was styled by Kollin Carter, with makeup by Erika La’Pearl.

