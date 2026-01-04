



Brit Eady Confirms Split From Husband Mike Cunningham After Five Years!

Brit Eady is officially closing the door on her marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 37, confirmed she and husband Mike Cunningham are separating after five years together—using the final day of the year to publicly rip the bandage off. “I’m posting this on the last day of 365 to remove this facade of faking like this marriage is going to work,” Brit wrote in a pointed Instagram post on Dec. 31.

Making it clear there’s no turning back, she added, “Everybody can’t come into the next chapter. I’m done hurting and I want to be happy in my next chapter. Cheers to 2026 of putting my happiness first .” She also shut down speculation head-on, writing, “And for the record as much as I can’t stand him, we are not going to create a false narrative that I’m walking away because of any fake made up rumors.”

The announcement was paired with a polished, almost cinematic photo of the former couple and a follow-up slide reading, “… & ima come out of every storm like it was never raining,” set to Usher’s breakup anthem “Papers.”

Beyond the breakup itself, Brit used the moment to unpack deeper emotional truths—revealing how disrespect has played a major role in her personal unraveling. “I can be chill, fun, easy to get along with … I can vibe with anybody,” she wrote. “But the second I feel disrespected, everything in me shifts. My peace goes out the window, my patience disappears, and that soft version of me turns sharp real quick.”

She continued, “I’m self-aware enough to know I’m a good woman. I’m kind, I’m genuine, I’m understanding, and I always try to lead with love. But that’s exactly why disrespect hits so deep … because I know how much grace I give before I ever lose it.”

Brit made it clear her reactions didn’t come out of nowhere. “When I snap, it’s never random, it’s a reaction. What you put in is what you get out of me.” While acknowledging she’s still growing, Brit Eady emphasized that peace—not proving a point—is now the priority. “Learning that not everyone deserves a response. Learning that peace is better than proving a point,” she wrote, adding, “Growth isn’t about never being triggered… it’s about recognizing what triggers you and protecting yourself before you get there.”

Mike Cunningham, for his part, offered a restrained response amid the very public split. In a statement to PEOPLE, he said, “All marriages have ups and downs, we just happen to go through things publicly. I’ve always had the upmost respect for my wife and our union. In spite of some of our issues being brought to the public, I will not feed into the drama and narratives being painted.”

The couple married in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, opting for a courthouse ceremony and Zoom vows instead of a traditional celebration. “I was a little sad about that,” Brit previously shared on RHOA, “but being a wife was way more important.”

She’s also been open about how their relationship began—revealing Mike was initially her insurance client before friendship turned romantic. “I met Mike when I launched my insurance agency. And Mike was my client so I didn’t want to date my client so we became friends,” she recalled. “And probably about two or three months of him FaceTiming all the time, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m going to watch out for you.’”

She added that a trip to Las Vegas sealed the deal. “We dated and we went on our first trip to Vegas and I said, ‘Mike, I’ll come to Vegas with you but you not getting none.’ When I tell you we had the best time. I was like, ‘Okay, he might be the one.’”

