Brad Pitt Dealt Major Blow As His Eldest Son Ditches His Name In Favor Of Mom Angelina Jolie's Last Name





MEGA

Brad Pitt has been dealt another major blow as another one of his kids has decided to stop using his last name publicly.

Several of the actor’s children with his former wife, Angelina Jolie, previously dropped “Pitt” from their names, with the eldest son, Maddox, now joining.

The shift comes amid lingering legal disputes and ongoing tensions between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie following years of court battles.

Maddox Credits Himself As ‘Jolie’ In Mom Angelina’s Latest Movie, Following Siblings’ Lead

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest son, Maddox, has dropped Pitt from his last name in the credits of his mother’s latest film.

The 24-year-old worked as an assistant director on “Couture,” a drama in which Jolie, 50, portrays an American filmmaker diagnosed with breast cancer while traveling to France to shoot a Paris fashion show.

According to People Magazine, when the film hit French theaters on February 18, Maddox was credited as Maddox Jolie, a shift from his previous credit on Angelina’s 2024 Netflix film “Maria,” where he was listed as Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

Maddox’s decision follows a pattern among his siblings. Jolie and Pitt share five other children: Pax, 22; Zahara, 21; Shiloh, 19; and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the 2024 Broadway musical “The Outsiders,” which Jolie helped produce.

Shiloh, who turned 18 in 2024, legally changed her name to Shiloh Jolie, completing the formal process in the Los Angeles Times. Zahara has also publicly used Jolie as her surname.

Tensions Persist Between Brad Pitt And His Children Years After Divorce From Angelina Jolie

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The name changes come amid ongoing tensions between Pitt and his children following his split from Jolie in 2016, which was finalized in 2024 after years of legal battles.

At the time of Shiloh’s name change, a source told People Magazine it was an “independent and significant decision following painful events,” adding that Pitt continues to love and miss his children despite the distance.

Jolie, who filed for divorce citing concerns for the children’s safety, previously alleged that Pitt had “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” during a confrontation on a private jet.

The FBI investigated the claims but ultimately chose not to press charges. Although the pair were declared legally single in 2019, the divorce settlement was only finalized in December 2024.

Sources have since claimed Pitt remains estranged from most of his children despite attempts to reconnect, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly.

Brad Pitt Reportedly Seeking ‘Truce’ With Angelina Jolie As Château Miraval Dispute Continues







MEGA

Even now, legal tensions reportedly linger between Jolie and Pitt. Insiders say unresolved disputes over shared assets, including their French estate and winery, Château Miraval, continue to keep both parties in court.

According to those close to the “Fight Club” star, he is eager to reach a resolution and has expressed interest in calling a “truce.” The actor, who is reportedly getting more serious with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, is said to be ready to close this chapter.

“Ten years of fighting is long enough,” a source told Closer Magazine, adding that “nobody caught up in this mess is getting any younger.”

Those close to Pitt say there’s growing sentiment within his circle that 2026 should mark the end of the legal wrangling, even if reaching a compromise proves uncomfortable.

Another insider suggested the continued feud has taken a toll on both stars professionally and personally.

Pitt, whose recent racing drama “F1” has been described as a major career milestone, is said to want to fully move forward, both in his personal life and in the next phase of his career, without the shadow of ongoing litigation.

Pax Jolie-Pitt Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance At ‘Self Custody’ Screening

MEGA

Meanwhile, the couple’s son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, made a rare red carpet appearance last month. The 22-year-old attended a screening of “Self Custody” on January 23, posing for photos alongside director Garrett Patten and producer Fernando Ferro.

Dressed in a red plaid overshirt, Pax was seen chatting with the filmmakers behind the drama, which stars Adrian Grenier, before heading to a festival after-party in Park City.

Pax has long been familiar with the film world. After being adopted by Jolie and Pitt in the early 2000s, he grew up around movie sets and premieres. He attended the Golden Globe Awards in 2018 and walked the carpet at the premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

He even made a small appearance in “Maleficent” and lent his voice to a character in “Kung Fu Panda 3.” Still, according to Jolie, Pax feels more at home working behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera.

Pax Jolie-Pitt Branded Brad Pitt A ‘Terrible And Despicable Person’ On Father’s Day

©2010 RAMEY PHOTO/ MEGA

Brad Pitt’s strained relationship with his kids was highlighted in 2020, when Pax publicly expressed his feelings toward the actor in a scathing social media post about the actor’s lack of “empathy.”

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a-shole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” Pax wrote at the time alongside a picture of Pitt receiving an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

He added, “You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday,” Pax continued, per reports. “So, Happy Father’s Day, you f-cking awful human being!!!”

Despite the growing rift between the movie star and his children, sources claim that he continues to hold out hope that they will all reconcile.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.