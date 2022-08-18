Here, for your reading pleasure, is a comprehensive guide to the different styles of women’s bikinis. Whether you are currently in the market for shopping online and in-store for a new bikini for the summer, or else are looking for ways to revolutionize your style and closet, then you have certainly come to the right place.

Push-Up Tops

One of the most recognizable styles of bikini tops is that of the underwired, or ‘push-up’, bra top which is usually in the form of a standard strappy top and a fuller cup.

Push-up bikinis work in the same way as underwired bras and you can choose a push-up bikini top with little to no padding for a more understated look, or a fully-padded bikini push-up bra to give you much more cleavage on show.

Hipster Bottoms

The most common and indeed definitely the most popular style of bikini bottoms is that of the hipster bikini bottom, which sits lower on the waist than normal underwear and sits more on the hips.

Regardless of your body shape or size, hipster bikini bottoms will suit your body and a professional, insider tip would be to buy the size up than you would wear in your underwear for a more seamless fit.

Triangle Tops

Think of the classic, well at least well-known, song ‘Itsy Bitsy Bikini’ and you are probably automatically picturing a triangle bikini top.

Essentially two pieces of fabric cut into triangles cover the most private areas of the chest and are tied together around the neck. Due to the latter, it can sometimes cause aching and even downright pain around the neck and shoulder area for women who wear triangle tops with a bigger bust.

High Waisted Bottoms

The trend for high-waisted jeans has transferred in recent years to bikinis and swimsuits as well and there are now many bikinis from several different designers who only offer their pieces in the high-waist style.

Drawing inspiration from the 1960s and 1970s, high-waisted bikini bottoms can be incredibly flattering to a women’s figure and, as such, are particularly preferred by women who want to cover their stomach area on the beach, yet still wear a bikini.

Bandeau Bikinis

Another popular style of bikini is that of the stylish and statement bandeau bikini, which can be matched in terms of fabric, style, and color to the bottoms, or else be of a contrasting design entirely.

Think of the bandeau bikini as a strapless top and, as such, it is much more usual to find women with a smaller bust wearing a bandeau bikini, simply because they fail to offer adequate support to bigger busts. Alternatively, you could choose a bandeau bikini with an underwire, which will go some way to making the piece more practical.

‘Cheeky’ Bikini Bottoms

As the name suggests, this final style of bikini is that of a high-cut bottom which cuts directly and diagonally across the bottom.

Cheeky bikini bottoms are usually chosen by women who have a slenderer figure, as they can often create the illusion of a curvier and fuller bottom and, when choosing a cheeky bikini bottom, remember to choose one in a muted or neutral color.

