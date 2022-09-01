5 Autumn/Winter 2022 Fashion Trends We’re Loving

As the weather cools off and we snuggle into the colder seasons, it’s easy to fall into the routine of wearing the same go-to ensembles we were wearing last season. But with the upcoming Autumn/Winter 2022 fashion trends being wildly exciting and innovative, you might want to shake up your wardrobe a little. There are a few Autumn/Winter 2022 trends that truly caught our eye. Some of our favorites include super warm quilted outerwear, timeless oversized coats, leather pieces, and the combination of bold, sporty attire with chic silhouettes.

Runways this year have had big moments. There’ve been plenty of nods to classics and equally as much innovation and originality. It appears that fashion has become a bit adventurous this year and we are so here for it.

From staple outerwear to key-playing fabrics and materials and the pieces giving model-off-duty, here are our top 5 trends for Autumn/Winter 2022, along with some pieces we’ve selected to help you look effortlessly cool, from the sporty luxe brand P.E Nation.

1. Oversized Coats

We’re all about embracing comfort for winter to ward off the chill, and so we’re thrilled to see that oversized silhouettes are still here, and likely here to stay for a while at least. Comfy, warm, stylish, oversized coats are an absolute must this season. A sherpa coat, like the Discovery Jacket in pearled ivory is the perfect purchase to jump on this trend.

Oversized coats also make for an incredibly timeless addition to your wardrobe, that you can use year after year. Seamlessly blending leisure and lifestyle, you’ll want to live in your oversized coat all winter long.

2. Leather Pants

Leather is a steady favorite for many each fall, especially leather jackets. But this year, we’re seeing the trend for leather take over skirts, pants, and blazers, too. Leather comes in various styles and forms, so conveniently, it goes so well with various other textures. We particularly love the look of high-waisted leather pants, paired with a plain white T-shirt and some statement jewelry.

If you want to settle on just one leather piece you’ll keep close all fall, we suggest this Nightfall Pant, a mega flattering, high-waisted, soft faux leather pant with a slight gloss effect. Contrast the texture of your leather pants and pieces with knits, silks, and items made from linen and cotton.

3. Vests

Vests are all the rage this year, keeping us warm as we transition from fall to winter. Vests work nicely with the oversized silhouette trend and add a casual, ‘90s feel to any outfit. Autumn/Winter 2022 color trends include lots of bold colors like emerald green, bright yellow, and neon orange, so throwing a brightly colored vest on top of a neutral all-black outfit is a perfect look for this season.

Hop on to the vest trend with P.E Nation’s Aurora Jacket, a perfect vest that can be added to a more refined outfit to give it some street style edge. It’s good for layering, great for staying warm, and good for providing that added comfort in the form of activewear to any winter outfit.

4. Quilted outerwear

From puffer jackets to longer coats, quilted outerwear is back in style. They’re no longer just the staple piece for fall adventures in the countryside, looks for the city can be made complete with quilted outerwear. We love a padded piece in an urban outfit, as it can work either nodding to sporty, classic, or adventurous looks.

The black and beige longline Hudson Jacket combines all three of these styles, and it will keep you on trend and genuinely warm. You’ll love the pattern of the quilted paneling that’s been incorporated, which gives the jacket some serious edge. Plus, this jacket comes with a removable hood, providing two great looks in one.

5. Sports luxe

Breathe a sigh of relief. Continuing from previous years, activewear is here to stay in 2022. Combining a sporty aesthetic, such as hoodies and vests, with dressier pieces such as heels and sparkling accessories, athleisure is the perfect hack to stay comfy while looking good. P.E Nation embodies that trend perfectly with their elevated activewear pieces. For the perfect sports luxe look, look no further!

Refresh Your Wardrobe for Autumn Winter 2022

So far, 2022 fashion trends have been full of bright delights and bold textures mixed with oversized tailoring and cool classics. Get ready for Autumn/Winter 2022 trends by shopping a few new fun pieces for your wardrobe. Have some fun living out these trends, and stay warm doing so.

