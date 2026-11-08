Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed Says Her Engagement Ring From Show Was Fake

6. According to Sal Perez from season two, the singles are given “talking points” and “questions” before heading into their dates, but they don’t have to use them.

“There were kind of topics for the day,” Kyle Abrams added in an interview with E! News. “It was good if there was a lull in conversation, you just refer to the little notebook and you can drum up conversation.”

That being said, the show is far from scripted. As contestant Kelly Chase told Business Insider, “Although it might sound unbelievable (trust me, it was hard to believe myself), the show wasn’t scripted for the cast.”

7. As for what they eat on set? Kelly said that was one of the aspects of filming she enjoyed most, explaining that contestants are offered a wide range of options while in the pods.

“During the first 10 days of filming,” she said, “we could choose from catered food that included options like grilled fish, chicken, steak, vegetables, pasta, rice, and fruit.”