Tips on Making the Most out of Online Casino Bonuses

If you’re new to online casinos, you might not be familiar with the term casino bonus. Even if you’re a seasoned player it’s always nice to take a look at the different types of bonuses on offer at various casinos and delve into the best way to use them. This article will give you tips on how to make the most out of online casino bonuses. With new casinos regularly launching online there may be stiff competition in the race to attract new players and keep existing ones.

The worldwide growth in popularity of online casinos is a good thing for players. In order to get you to register on its site, a casino will offer you various types of bonuses. Once you sign up they may offer you further bonuses to ensure that you continue playing there and don’t take your business elsewhere. When deciding on which casino suits you best, it is essential that you shop around to find the best deal available.

The Most Popular Types of Online Casino Bonuses

Sorting through all the bonuses on offer may be a bit confusing. Some bonuses are more in demand than others and you might need to check around to find the most in-demand bonus types and the best casino bonuses. Choosing a bonus may depend on what you are hoping to get from your casino experience. You might be drawn to a no deposit bonus or you may prefer a free spins bonus. Match bonuses are always popular and you can often find top casinos offering 100% match bonuses up to a specific amount of money.

Before we start to give you tips on making the most of your casino bonuses we’ll first give you a quick run-through of the different types of bonuses on offer. Some online casinos may only offer one type of welcome bonus while others might present you with a choice. You can claim these bonuses whether you play on desktop or mobile. This means that even if you’re accessing the casino from a mobile app (Android or iPhone) you can enjoy these bonuses on the go.

Welcome Match Bonus: The casino will give you a welcome match bonus when you register to play. These can range from 50% to 200% and more. They can be paid out for your first deposit or can be spread over a number of deposits. There is generally a cap on the amount you can claim through match bonuses and you will have to stake some of your own money to avail of these bonuses.

No Deposit Bonus: The casino will offer you a small amount of money to play with when you register to play. This is lodged to your account and you will normally have to bet a specified amount to be able to withdraw your winnings. No deposit bonuses are a great way to try out new casinos and new games.

Free Spins Bonus: These can often be attached to other bonuses like the match bonus or no deposit bonuses. Generally, the casino will offer you a set number of free spins on a specified online slot machine. Again, this can be a great way to get a feel for a game before you commit your own cash.

Casino Promotions: Most of the top casinos will offer special promotions for registered players. These can come in the form of daily, weekly and monthly reload bonuses tied to the deposits you make. Some casinos will offer a cashback bonus so that you get a percentage of any losses paid back to you. Promotions can often be seasonal with casino bonuses being offered for specific games at certain times of the year.

VIP Bonus: These are sometimes referred to as High Roller bonuses and are awarded when you play regularly at the same casino. There can be different levels to VIP bonuses and the higher the level you reach the greater the rewards you'll enjoy.

Wagering Requirement: Most online casino bonuses have a wagering requirement attached to them. This means you have to deposit a certain amount of your own funds before you can collect any winnings from your bonus. We suggest you check the terms and conditions of any online casino to familiarise yourself with the bonus rules.

Top Tips to Make the Most of Online Casino Bonuses

So, before you can enjoy any bonuses you first have to find a reputable online casino to play at. By doing some research you will be able to tell if an online casino is fully licensed and regulated. You need to ensure that the casino is licensed to operate in your jurisdiction and that the certification comes from a recognized licensing authority. Once you’re satisfied that the site is safe and secure, it’s time to look at the online bonuses available.

We’ve put together some tips that will help you make the most of your online casino bonus. Use these strategies to make the bonus work for you. Keep in mind that you need to play within the casino rules. You can’t just get a no deposit bonus and withdraw it. You have to meet the wagering requirements to withdraw any real money winnings.

Tip #1: Not all casino bonuses are equal. Try to find a casino that offers a high welcome match bonus with low wagering requirements attached. Tip #2: Always read the terms and conditions before you commit to playing. These will set out wagering requirements and other conditions you might have to meet to claim your bonus funds in real money. Tip #3: Try to choose a casino that has simplified wagering requirements so that you know exactly what you need to do. Also, find a casino that makes withdrawing bonus funds an easy process. Tip #4: Make sure you are playing the games that contribute the most to fulfilling bonus requirements. Slots normally make a 100% contribution while table games may be much lower. Tip #5: Research the bonuses to find one that suits your bankroll and that is available for the games you like to play. Tip #6: Sign up for the casino’s loyalty program if they have one. This is a great way to get free spins and other rewards. Tip #7: So there you have it. Find a reputable online casino that operates in your jurisdiction. Research online casino bonuses available in your area. Find the casino that best suits your needs. Meet the wagering requirements and don’t forget to actually claim your bonus. Enjoy your gaming experience.

