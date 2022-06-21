Today we want to share the basics of slots and jackpots. Players of slot machines were once considered second-class citizens in casinos. The jackpots were little, the payout percentages were horrible, and slot players were not eligible for the complementary incentives—free hotels, entertainment, meals — frequently given to table players.

However, the face of the casino sector has altered during the past few decades. Casinos are seeing an increase in revenue from sports betting and online gambling, which are both rising at a rapid rate so play slots and win big jackpot.

A Step-By-Step Guide To Playing Slots For Amateurs

For online gambling, slot machines are an excellent choice because they’re easy to learn and exciting to play. There is no need to worry about being a novice at online slot machines if you follow our step-by-step guide below.

Step 1

Open the game on the device of your choice and start playing. Your slot machine’s reels and buttons like ‘spin’ and ‘max bet’ will occupy the screen. In the lower right-hand corner of the screen, you’ll find your current balance.

Step 2

The winnings in the game are listed in the paytable. You’ll be able to see how much each symbol is worth and which ones to keep an eye out for as a result of this.

Step 3

Decide on your wager and the number of paylines you want to play. To select all paylines at once, click the ‘max bet’ option.

Step 4

Spin the reels by clicking “spin.” If you’ve won, the game will show you your winnings and give you the option to bet on the outcome again. This allows you to play a bonus game for a chance to earn even more money.

Step 5

Regardless of how much time you spend on the reels, remember to keep an eye on the money you’ve won thus far.

What You Need To Know About Big Jackpot Slots

There are a number of popular online and land-based casino games that offer progressive jackpots, so we’ll list a few of them here. Here are the top five progressive jackpot slots that you should play.

Mega Moolah

In the world of online gambling, Mega Moolah is probably the best-known progressive jackpot slot game. There are four progressive jackpots in this Microgaming slot machine: the Mini, Minor, Major, and Mega, all of which can be won simultaneously.

Major Millions

With a 53 reel structure and a total of fifteen paylines, Major Millions is another famous Microgaming progressive jackpot game. Although it doesn’t pay out as much as Mega Moolah, this slot machine often awards jackpots in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range.

Mega Fortune

Mega Fortune is about the opulent lifestyle, with a glitzy theme that revolves around expensive and lavish goods. It also features Rapid, Major, and Mega jackpots, all of which can be won at any time.

Age of the Gods

Over half a dozen progressive jackpots are available in Playtech’s Age of the Gods line of 3D real money slot games. Both the graphics and the jackpots in Age of the Gods progressive slots are highly regarded.

Megabucks

To round out this top-five list, we’ve selected what is, mathematically speaking, the most lucrative progressive slot game. Most of the best casinos in Las Vegas will have this slot machine on hand.

In addition to its $10 million jackpot, the Megabucks progressive slot machine has already made a number of players multimillionaires. You should definitely play Megabucks if you’re ever in Las Vegas and want to play progressive jackpot slots.

