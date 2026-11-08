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Nick Jonas Shares What He “Resents” About Diabetes in Open Letter

November 8, 2026
Nick Jonas Shares What He “Resents” About Diabetes in Open Letter
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Bret Michaels has detailed the thorns poking out of his rosy career.

In a June 2025 Instagram post, the Poison frontman explained how living with type 1 diabetes might impact his tour schedule after a health scare.

“Unfortunately, the highs and lows of living with diabetes since I’ve been six years old occasionally just kick my butt,” Michaels wrote. “Last night, I went on stage and even added a song or two to the set to prove to myself & the fans that I could do it. At the end, my blood sugar walking off the stage was a real-life 39.”

Per the CDC, 70 mg / dL is considered low blood sugar for people with T1D—and severe low blood sugar begins at 54 mg / dL.

“I vow in the near future, I’m going to take that time needed,” he told fans. “And please forgive me if I have to move some of the shows around until I get this under control.

That’s not to say, Michaels hasn’t taken plenty of precautions along his decades-spanning career.

“I wake up and the first thing I do is check my constant glucose monitor,” Michaels told People in 2024. “I take an injection and then the next thing I do is I get up and—good, bad or indifferent, no matter how I’m feeling—I get into a workout routine, and it helps to level the blood sugar out.”

He added, “And then I jump into the fun and the business of the day, and just try to take every day like that.”



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