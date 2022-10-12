To Sol Romero, art provides an avenue through which her individuality can flourish. “I love the arts because you can express yourself as a unique individual and no one should criticize that because art is free,” she asserts. Acting has enhanced her empathy. “It has helped me grow to become a better person because I am constantly putting myself in someone else’s shoes.” She was honored to heighten visibility for dementia with her latest film, Memory. “I loved working on this film. In being a part of it, I get to help raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and the struggles those with it endure daily.” Sol is also a musician, channeling her creativity through lyrics. “It offers a similar purpose as acting but through a new channel. I’m still just transmitting my feelings to my listeners.”

She met her husband on the set of an iconic film. “He was directing the movie The Legend of Zorro that I was in.” Still, artists don’t always mesh together. “I think I’m very analytical in a sense. I let him be whenever he needs five minutes to himself, and I go away when I need my five so that we don’t clash. I’m half Mexican, so I get angry pretty fast and he is from New Zealand, so he doesn’t.” She hopes that their careers will continue to evolve side by side, saying that “being able to work with your husband is a dream come true.” Work is not work as long as there is love involved.

Sol Romero Chats “Memory,” Marriage, and More. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sol Romero.