Raphael Alejandro Relishes Every Moment of Acting

Performing is a natural fit for Raphael Alejandro. “I’m the youngest of three siblings and, ever since I could remember, my eldest sister, Dalila Bela, and my older brother, Bruce Salomon, were acting,” he says. “My sister started when she was five years old, and my brother followed in her footsteps when he was four. I grew up watching them practice for auditions, going to set, and having so much fun that when I turned four, I wanted to do the same! I had so much fun acting and being on set, and at age five, I got the role of Rolland, Robin Hood’s son, for Once Upon a Time. Ever since my first role, I’ve grown more passionate about my craft, and I’m so excited for where this passion is going to take me for the rest of my life.” At just 15, he’s had experiences that many actors would envy. “Throughout my acting career, I’ve had so many unforgettable moments. While working on Jungle Cruise, I loved acting alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt, and I will never forget the shenanigans I got up to with Paul Giamatti. While playing Matteo on Bunk’D, I had so many amazing moments, like learning ASL or pretending to be a Jazz singer, knight, or detective. Another favorite moment of mine was playing the villain character Nathan in Boss Baby 2: The Family Business. And how can I forget working side by side with Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez on the movie How to be a Latin Lover? Also, now that I’m working on the Apple TV+ show Acapulco with Eugenio Derbez as the same character, Hugo, that I played in the movie, my list of favorite moments just continues to grow. I have to say that some of the best moments in my career thus far have been working with and learning from Eugenio Derbez in both How to be a Latin Lover and Acapulco. Not only is he such a great guy, but he has taught me so many lessons about acting, comedy, and life in general.”

Despite all the professional accolades Raphael has received, each moment is precious to him, whether big or small. “I love the craft of acting. Every time I practice for an audition, do a self-tape, or work on set, I always try to do my best and pour my 100% into everything I do. Acting is a big part of my life, and I’m honored by the awards and the recognition of my hard work. I do this because it’s my passion, and because I strive to keep going and work even harder to accomplish my dreams. I feel extremely grateful for all of this, and being nominated and winning awards is just the cherry on top.” This gratitude certainly extends to his present work in the aforementioned Acapulco as Hugo. “Hugo is a very dear character to me. The first time I played him was when I did the movie How to be a Latin Lover. I was eight years old at the time, but to this day, I still love portraying Hugo. We have many similar characteristics, such as our interest in science and learning. When I got hired to play Hugo again in Acapulco, I was beyond happy and excited! Acapulco is loosely inspired by How to be a Latin Lover. It’s sort of an origin story where older Maximo, played by Eugenio Derbez, is sharing his life experiences with Hugo, his nephew, where he tells him the tale of Maximo’s rags to riches story. Acapulco is filled with adventure and many family moments that anybody at any age could relate to.” This season showcases Maximo and Hugo growing closer. “Hugo in this upcoming season is ecstatic to learn more about his uncle’s life, culture, and family. Uncle Maximo is bringing Hugo to Acapulco and, while telling him his story, Maximo is showing him some places of his childhood. Hugo is able to really understand where his uncle came from, and the obstacles that he needed to overcome in order to achieve his dreams.

On the subject of achieving dreams, Raphael is thrilled to seize any opportunity life has to offer him. “I’m 15, so there are a lot of things that I’m excited about for the future! Recently, I finished shooting a movie produced by Spyglass and Artists Road, and directed by the Chernin brothers, John and Dave, called Incoming that I cannot wait for everyone to see. I’m also excited for the release of season 2 of Acapulco on October 21st on Apple TV+. One of the things that I’m starting to get into is creating music. I love EDM and I really enjoy creating tracks. One of my dreams is for my siblings Dalila Bela (who is an actress and a singer/songwriter), and my bro, Bruce Salomon (who is an actor and a filmmaker) and I to create songs, music videos and tons of movies together. I’m always looking forward to my next adventure, both as an actor and as a person! I’m incredibly eager to continue perfecting my craft in the many projects that will come my way. Hopefully his greatest success will be a family affair!

Raphael Alejandro Relishes Every Moment of Acting. Photo Credit: Vince Truspin.