Kyra Leroux Ruffles Some Feathers in “Firefly Lane”

Kyra Leroux is awestruck to be able to move her fellow human with her art. “I’ve been performing since I can remember, and I’ve always loved how it allows me to put a smile on people’s faces,” she says. “I really believe that you can change people’s lives with stories, as stories are what shape us as humans, and what shape our society. I’m so grateful to be part of what I think is the most powerful art form; I’m excited to keep doing it for the rest of my life!” Clearly, something is working, because she landed a part on Riverdale! It was the universe validating a lifelong dream of hers. “I grew up reading Betty and Veronica comics, and I even dressed up as Archie for Halloween in the sixth grade, so it feels like I’ve been manifesting my place in the Archie-verse my whole life! When I auditioned, I never thought I would get it because we all know how many redheads were already on the show, but I guess I was wrong! It’s an honor to play such a strong, athletic, spunky female character on a show that I’ve been a fan of since the beginning!” The character, Britta, ended up having her tenure greatly extended due to her massive popularity among the fans. Britta and the joy she inspires is further confirmation of Kyra’s chosen profession. “I’m so happy that the Riverdale fans have taken a liking to Britta. I now have a wonderful Instagram community of Britta Stans who put so much time and effort into lifting me and each other up! I love seeing fan art and edits. Some of them have even rocked Britta’s iconic french braids! It’s so cool to know that something I’ve done has had a positive impact on girls around the world. That’s why I do what I do!”

Kyra’s latest role as the obnoxious Lisa-Karen on Firefly Lane could have a decidedly frostier reception. “Firefly Lane is a Netflix show that follows best friends Kate and Tully as they navigate their lives side by side! My character, Lisa-Karen, becomes Young Kate’s ‘new best friend’ while Tully is away living with her grandmother. Lisa-Karen is bossy, particular, intense, insecure, and a total pain in the ass. She’s the president of the AV club and takes her title (and herself) VERY seriously. She’s one of those completely annoying characters that you hate so much, you can’t help but secretly love.” Lisa-Karen’s bristly personality means making friends is a challenge, so she is ready to throw down the gauntlet when Tully returns. “Lisa-Karen is very possessive of her new best friend Kate. And rightfully so! She’s always been an outcast. When Tully comes back to Barbara Lee Ellis High, Lisa-Karen is jealous. Tully is everything that Lisa-Karen wishes she was! Cool, beautiful, seemingly confident, and Kate’s true best friend. Lisa-Karen resents Tully for all that Tully is, and all that Lisa-Karen believes she isn’t.” In real life, Kyra has a gaggle of besties! “I’m really lucky to have surrounded myself with not just one best friend, but a small group of amazing women! I truly love my best friends so much. Each one of them is unique, with different passions and interests, but the thing we all share is how we give 100% to the things we love and work our hardest toward the things we want in life. Even when it means we’re working so hard that we’re too busy to hang out for a while, when we see each other again it’s like no time has passed. They inspire me to be me!” Firefly Lane illustrates just how powerful friendship between women can be, which is unfortunately still pretty rare. “It’s not often that you get a show centered around women lifting each other up, and while my character is kind of the antithesis of that, I’m so happy to have been a part of a project that highlights women supporting each other, on and off screen!” Next year will be packed for Kyra. “Look out for season 2 part 2 of Firefly Lane coming to Netflix in June of 2023, as well as season 7 of Riverdale!” Friendship AND drama? Sign us up!

Kyra Leroux Ruffles Some Feathers in “Firefly Lane.” Photo Credit: The Portrait Sessions.