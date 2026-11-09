Best Netflix Documentaries to Stream Right Now in 2026 – Hollywood Life

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Netflix’s documentary slate is having a major moment, with true crime, cult exposés and acclaimed deep dives all climbing the charts. As of November 2026, the streamer is serving up a fresh batch of real-life stories that viewers cannot stop talking about, from brand-new premieres to the year’s most-watched nonfiction hits. Whether you are in the mood for a gripping murder case, a cult exposé or a sweeping nature epic, there is something topping the queue right now.

Here are the best Netflix documentaries to stream right now.

‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’

This true-crime documentary revisits the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, who vanished during a high school graduation trip to Aruba. Released on November 4, 2026, it lays out the real case behind one of the most closely followed missing-persons stories of the century. The film arrives years after Joran van der Sloot, long the prime suspect, confessed to her killing, and it has quickly become one of the platform’s most-watched titles.

‘Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers’

Premiering October 30, 2026, this documentary digs into the life and crimes of Aileen Wuornos, one of America’s most infamous convicted killers, whose story has fascinated true-crime fans for decades. The fresh retelling arrived just in time to dominate Halloween-weekend watchlists.

‘Should I Marry a Murderer?’

This chilling docuseries, among the most watched on Netflix in 2026, uses firsthand testimonials and bodycam footage to tell the stories of people who slowly realized the partner they loved was capable of murder. It is the kind of binge that makes you look twice at everyone around you.

‘Trust Me: The False Prophet’

Another of the year’s breakout hits, this series investigates a self-proclaimed prophet and the devoted followers swept up in his orbit. It is a cautionary tale about faith, control and deception that keeps the twists coming across every episode.

‘Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere’

British documentarian Louis Theroux turns his lens on the online manosphere, meeting the influencers and figureheads shaping a fast-growing and divisive corner of the internet. Shot in his signature wry, immersive style, the result stands out as one of 2026’s most acclaimed Netflix documentaries.

‘A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough’

For a break from true crime, legendary naturalist David Attenborough narrates this intimate wildlife documentary following a gorilla family in the wild. It is a touching, beautifully shot reminder of why Attenborough remains the gold standard of nature filmmaking.

With new premieres dropping almost weekly, from true crime to nature, Netflix’s documentary lineup shows no signs of slowing down heading into the holidays, with buzzy titles like Ron Howard’s Avedon still on the way.