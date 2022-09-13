Today we want to show you how to accelerate your career progress. If you feel as if your career is not really going anywhere fast, it might be time for something to change. Of course, speed of progress is not the only thing that matters or the thing that matters most. But if you’re tired of standing still or you fear you’re going backward, a change might be needed. With that in mind, here are some ideas that can help you to accelerate your career progress.

Consider a Sideways Move for New Motivation

First of all, you might want to consider moving in a sideways direction. That might have quite a negative connotation on the surface, but it might actually be just what you need. When you take a sideways step, you’ll work in different settings and use different skills. It could be the change and the shake-up you need, even if it’s not the path you originally had in mind.

Push Yourself Further

Pushing yourself further and trying things that are outside your comfort zone can really help your career too. When you’re willing to make those strides forward and push yourself in new directions, it shows everyone that you’re willing to apply yourself and that you’re truly committed to the work you do, and that can be hugely important.

Ensure Your Skills Are Moving with the Times

Things change in business and across all types of industries. You need to make sure that you’re moving with the times and keeping your skills up to date if you want to make real progress in your career. If you’re not moving with the times, you’ll just get left behind and replaced with younger and more open-minded people. So don’t let yourself get replaced.

Find Mentors and Role Models

It can often help a lot to look up to people who you respect and whose careers have taken a path that you would like to emulate in some way. For example, if you’re in a creative field, you can look to successes such as Travis Preston and learn from the journey they took to the top. And the same applies to all kinds of people in just about every field you might be operating in.

Leverage Your Network

Leveraging your network and making the most of the opportunities that are out there could be one of the best things you ever do regarding your career progress. If you want to make strides forward, there are people out there who have the power to help you with that. You should make the most of those people and make contacts that you feel could help you with your next step.

As you can see, there are many steps you can take if you want to speed things up and send your career in a better direction. So if you’ve been stuck recently and your career isn’t seeing the progress that you want it to see, it might be a good idea to make the most of the tips and ideas shared above.

Read more career articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons