4 Online Tools That can Help You Land Your Dream Job

Before the advent of the internet, securing your dream job was a laborious process involving unreliable vocational tests, Yellow Pages ads, in-person training, and little recourse to interview prep. Now, thankfully, you can find most of what you need at your fingertips.

This article explores four types of online resources to find, train for, and secure your dream job. Whether you want to be a sommelier at a Michelin-starred restaurant, or an accountant for a multinational, these tools will help you get there.

Online Career Tests, Vocational Analysis

Online career tests and vocational analysis platforms are a far cry from the career quizzes you remember from your high school guidance counselor.

The best ones integrate numerous variables like personality type, soft skills and aptitudes, and check them against the existing job market, as well as your expectations – like salary, remote/in-office work, etc.

Most online tests are free, and some are even sponsored by the Department of Labor as an essential resource for young jobseekers.

Online Training and Certification

Thankfully, for many professional certifications, you no longer need to complete in-person training. You can conduct your training and earn certification through convenient and flexible online courses. This helps free up learners who want to make a career move, but can’t attend in-person training during the day.

An example is the online responsible beverage service training offered by Userve, which allows aspiring servers, bartenders, and managers to earn their RBS training certificate. The courses are convenient, quick and self-paced, meaning you can complete the training whenever you have free time – from the comfort of your computer or mobile device.

Digital Resume Builders

Employers have always been particular about what they want in a resume – from high-level information like experience and training, down to formatting and font.

It used to be a bit of a guessing game trying to write and format a compelling resume. However, modern digital resume builders take the guesswork out of it. Resume.com, Indeed, Zety and others each offer simple-to-use services with industry-standard resume templates and professional suggestions. CNET has a good breakdown of which resume builders are best.

Interview Simulation and Video Conferencing

Preparing for an interview can be nerve-wracking. You can only review flashcards in front of the mirror so many times before you start second-guessing yourself.

If you want to put your best foot forward, consider checking out online interview simulation platforms. Most are paid platforms, but they justify their nominal costs by offering one-on-one mock interviews (via video conferencing) with questions curated from your chosen job market.

Or, for a completely free option, you can get a friend to help you. Pull sample questions from online, set up a video conferencing session with a friend who will act as interviewer, and record the session so you can review your answers, body language, etc.

From the beginning of your job hunt through to getting hired, you can use these convenient online tools to make the process easier. Best of luck finding your new dream job!

