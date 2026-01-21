Medical spas give you access to a host of modern beauty treatments you won’t be able to do at home. This includes anything from facial and dermal fillers to microneedling and laser therapy. Each treatment is carefully designed to tackle common skincare (and general beauty) concerns – but which medical spas are actually worth checking out?

To save you hours and hours of research, here are the top-rated medical spas to try in 2026 and beyond:

1. Medrein Health and Aesthetics

Medrein Health and Aesthetics is a med spa with bags of potential. Frontlined by a board-certified physician, the facility offers over 15 years of experience in carrying out medical-grade beauty treatments. It’s one of the medical spas you can go to for just about anything, with top services including:

Facials

Neurotoxins

Dermal Fillers

Microneedling

HRT

Biostimulators

Laser therapy

You’ve got a complete service on your hands; it’s genuinely a case of thinking about your skin/beauty concern and finding whatever treatment works the best. Plus, flexible payment plans let you spread the costs to enjoy more convenience.

Best for: Advanced laser treatments for the face & body.

2. NASSIF MD

NASSIF MD is a world-renowned medical spa situated in the luxurious Beverly Hills. It’s received critical acclaim from experts all over the world due to the high-class aesthetic enhancements it brings to the table. As you would expect, it covers a brilliant range of treatments, such as:

Skin resurfacing

Body contouring

Injectables

IV therapy

You’ll find many more on the website, but it’s also got some fantastic hair loss treatments for both men and women. The facility uses proven techniques like PRP and NeoGraft Hair Restoration to give you long-term results. It gives the med spa a unique selling point that’ll appeal to anyone with this particular beauty concern.

Best for: Clinically proven hair loss treatments.

3. Tribeca MedSpa

If you’re looking for a premier med spa and skincare clinic, then Tribeca MedSpa could be the place for you. It’s been around since 2006, so it has plenty of experience, and continues to add new services to its roster every year. Some of the common beauty concerns this med spa tackles include:

Acne

Rosacea

Unwanted hair

Loose skin

Hair loss

It is a truly complete service that throws in a complimentary consultation for all new patients. With so many treatments to choose from, this is a brilliant addition to sit and talk with someone about your needs. They’ll help you find the perfect solution to fit your concerns and budget.

Best for: A fantastic loyalty program where you earn discounts.

4. VIO Med Spa

By specializing in the most advanced and cutting-edge aesthetic treatments, VIO Med Spa offers you some fantastically unique possibilities. It has locations throughout the US, serving people in 21 different states, making it one of the most widely available medical spas on this list. In terms of the treatments, some of the most standout options are:

Skinvive

RHA Dermal Fillers

Jeuveau

Pix:E laser treatment

Keravive hydrafacial

Laser hair removal

Sculptra BBL

That barely scratches the surface of what’s available, but you already see just how diverse the treatment options are. There is something for everyone, whether you’re worried about early-onset wrinkles or want to rid your body of some excess fat.

Best for: Body sculpting treatments that remove stubborn layers of fat.

5. Deluxe Med Spa

Deluxe Med Spa is one of the newest options on this list, only opening its doors in 2018. Despite the relative lack of experience, it still competes with more established medical spas by giving you a wealth of premium treatments. The company mainly focuses on non-surgical beauty services, though it does provide minor facelifts as well. Its core group of services is broken down into four main categories:

Non-surgical

Laser treatment

Injectables

Skin care

You’ll love the options here, as you can choose basically any type of beauty treatment you want. We think the focus on non-surgical treatments makes this an apt choice for someone who’s never undergone any clinical beauty treatments before. There are lots of things to pick here to ease you into the concept of visiting a med spa.

Best for: A wide-range of injectable treatments for your face.

6. Couture Med Spa

Couture Med Spa is another one of those facilities that covers everything you can think of:

Injectables

Laser & light therapies

Bodysculpting

Facial services

Weight loss services

Realistically, you won’t find anything particularly unique here in terms of the services themselves. All of the treatments are available at other medical spa facilities, though this one differentiates itself with Memberships. If you enjoy your first treatment, you can buy a monthly membership that includes anywhere from one to four treatments per month. It’s a unique offering that could tip the scales in Courture’s favor.

Best for: Monthly memberships to enjoy recurrent procedures.

7. Muse Medspa

If you’re interested in a med spa that specializes in Botox, fillers, and laser treatments, then Muse Medspa could be what you’ve been waiting for. Being totally upfront, this medical spa lacks the options that many others provide. It’s a much smaller place with a more refined list of treatments – yet you still get many of the most popular options, such as:

Botox

Juvederm fillers

Dermaplaning

Hydrafacials

Microneedling

IV therapy

Laser hair removal

What’s really enjoyable about this specific med spa is that it breaks down different treatments by age. It’ll show you the most relevant and effective treatment options for 20s and under, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s & over. It’s a good way to understand what’ll have the best effect on you right now – and what might be a good treatment to avoid based on your age.

Best for: High-quality, professional Botox injections.

As you’ve seen after reading this list, all medical spas have their own set of quirks and features. Many will offer loads of services, yet they all specialize in one particular area. Consequently, the best med spa for you might not be the same for someone else. Think about your unique skincare or general beauty concerns and select the med spa that aligns with them better than anywhere else.

