The Subscription Boxes Every Woman Wants

Subscription boxes are a great way to save money on items that you already purchase or intend to buy. Women are more likely to sign up for a subscription box than men, according to Save My Cent. They report that 60% of subscribers are women compared to just 42% of men. There are estimated to be around 600 different subscription services on offer. So, let’s see which ones women want the most.

Lingerie subscription box

16% of women admit to spending between $100 and $500 per year on lingerie. A lingerie subscription box is a great way to get a variety of quality pieces of lingerie delivered to your door regularly. Some lingerie subscription boxes will take your sizing details and send you surprise lingerie each month. Others, let you choose the items that you’d like to receive. If you like surprises, UnderClub promises to send you designer lingerie selected by expert stylists. Or you could sign up to BootayBag, a subscription service that sends you underwear based on your size and style preference. They even donate a piece of underwear to women in need every time a new customer places an order.

Tea subscription boxes

Women drink more tea than men (53.2% compared to 46.8%) which is what makes tea subscription boxes popular among females. Tea subscription boxes are typically described as ‘niche’. These types of boxes account for 20% of all subscription box sales. There are various tea subscription boxes available that cater to all preferences. These include loose tea boxes, herbal tea boxes, and specialty tea boxes. If you fancy sampling tea from around the world, the tea of the month club lets you do this. Single-origin teas from the likes of Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Kenya are delivered to your door every month. These teas are ethically sourced, fresh, and tasty.

Seasonal subscription boxes

Most subscription boxes arrive every month, but you can also get ones that turn up just a few times per year. The FabFitFun box is described as a seasonal box that’s delivered at the start of every season. The box you’ll receive will contain between 6 and 8 lifestyle products that normally fall into the following categories: makeup, fitness, clothing, gadgets, beauty, and

wellness. You even get to choose most if not all of the items you’d like in your box, depending on whether you pay annually or quarterly.

Baking subscription box

Women typically cook more than men. Baking is one of the most popular ways to spend time in the kitchen. But it doesn’t matter if you’re a novice baker or semi-pro, as there’s a baking subscription box for you. The Big Mix Box by Homemade Bakers teaches you to make desserts from scratch. The box includes recipes and ingredients that have all been measured out for you. If you want to become an expert in bread making, you should try Breadista’s Bread Baking Box as it shows you how to make pretzels and artisanal rolls.

Subscription boxes are growing in popularity, with women tending to prefer them to men. With so many to choose from, be sure to use this guide to make sure the one you sign up for is the best for you.