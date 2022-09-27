5-Step Morning Skin Care Routine for Dazzling Looks

When it comes to taking care of your health, many people forget that their skin is the largest organ of their body. So many people forget that they should have a skin care routine in order to keep it at its best. It can seem like a lot of work to develop a routine but in just five easy steps, you can have your skin healthy and glowing in no time. And it won’t eat up too much of your day.

Cleaning Your Face With Water

One of the best ways to start your daytime skin care cbd routine is to wash your face with water only. Soap can often dry out the skin and, if you’ve applied products the night before, they’re likely still on your face. You can try using a konjac sponge to clean your face with water, as it also offers exfoliation to remove any dead skin cells.

Apply Hydrosol

Hydrosol is a toner that can be applied to the skin that works as a water barrier. This helps to keep the moisture in and also serves as a good foundation for the rest of the products that you’re going to apply. One of the easiest hydrosol you can apply to your skin is a small amount of essential oil, since it actively penetrates the skin and leaves you smelling great.

Using Serum And Actives

Actives are products that have an ingredient that have specific effects on the skin. They can be skin brighteners or “correctors” of blemishes on the skin. Serums also help to boost the quality of the skin and take care of any concerns you may have. Serum is first applied and should be allowed to sit on the skin before the actives are added so that they can better seal into the skin.

If there are any blemishes, such as acne, then treatments can then be applied to take care of them. This stage is mostly optional, since not everyone has blemishes on their skin.

Adding A Moisturizer

The level of moisturizer that you need is dependent on what kind of skin that you have. If you have naturally oily skin, then you may have to go with a lighter moisturizer that isn’t going to clog your pores. If you have much drier skin, then you may want to use a heavier moisturizer so that it is better absorbed into the skin.

Protection From The Sun

The last thing before you go outside is to apply some sunscreen. No matter how sunny or cloudy it is outside, having some kind of sunblock on will help to protect your skin against the harmful UV rays of the sun. Be sure you get one that works with makeup, if you choose to apply some on top of your sun screen.