Is a Dry Scalp Ruining Your Perfect Haircare Routine?

Your hair is one of your best features and you may have gotten your hair care routine down to a fine art – but what happens when a dry scalp ruins your efforts? When you feel itchy and even see redness or flakes in your hair, it may be time to take a look at the things you can do to treat the problem.

Looking after your scalp

One of the first things to do when considering scalp care is to define the causes. You could be experiencing dryness due to the products you are already using, from washing your hair too often, or you may have a skin condition like psoriasis or eczema. In most cases, it is simply a lack of moisture causing problems and there are a host of steps you can take to fix the issue.

Next, you can work to prevent a dry scalp by making some small changes like switching shampoos and conditioners (ones containing sulfates can be especially drying, so this can be something to look out for), or minimising the amount of styling products you use.

Treating your scalp should be the third thing to tackle, but the good news is that this doesn’t have to be difficult. You can try DIY hair care treatments like hair masks containing coconut oil or adding tea tree oil to your shampoo. You can also bring a store-bought nourishing oil or scalp serum into your weekly routine once a week (be sure to find one with natural, moisturising ingredients). Scalp scrubs are relatively new to the market but can be a great way to remove dead skin cells, detoxify your scalp and add an extra level of hydration, too.

If you aren’t a lover of washing your hair too often and always keep dry shampoo handy, look out for ones that contain detoxifying ingredients such as white clay to minimise the impact that your current product may be having on your scalp.

When you need something a little more intensive (if you are more prone to skin issues than dryness), a pH-balancing tonic could be the answer instead. This type of product will hydrate the skin, but it will restore any pH imbalances that may be the root cause of the issues you are facing. As a bonus, these can promote hair growth too, so it’s a win on all sides.

Can I treat a dry scalp without any products?

If you feel like you need to take a break from products to heal your scalp, a scalp massage can be a great alternative. You can get a friend or loved one to sit and manipulate your scalp for five minutes a couple of times a week or invest in a scalp brush or massage tool to do the job for you. This can increase circulation and loosen any unwanted buildup and can even make your shampoo more effective.

Don’t confuse a dry scalp with dandruff

While a dry scalp may present similar signs to dandruff, it’s important to define the difference between the two. Dandruff is actually an inflammatory condition and while common, it will need a different set of treatments to rectify.

A healthy scalp, a happier you

When making a few simple changes to your hair care routine can heal your scalp and help you feel more confident, there’s no need to suffer any longer. There are some fantastic products and treatments out there, so why not heal your scalp right away?

