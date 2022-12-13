Getting the False Lash Look Without Lash Extensions

Everyone who wears makeup everywhere in the world, with every skin type and color, has one thing in common: they all want the false lash look without the irritation effort that comes with lash extensions. The never-ending search for the perfect mascara can be a tough one, especially if you aren’t taking other steps to make sure that your lashes are in tippy-top condition before the mascara is even applied. Without all the tips and tricks that you need to get the look, you’ll be toiling fruitlessly and probably end up more than a little frustrated! After all, it’s party season! No one wants to be caught with flat and weighed-down-looking lashes at the most exciting party of the year. There’s no need to worry; we’ve got you! We’ll help you find the right mascara and keep those lashes luscious and ready to break hearts this season.

1. Treat Your Lashes

As with skincare, it all begins with the correct treatment. If you’re struggling with your lashes or aiming to have them longer and fuller, simply washing your makeup off every evening won’t suffice as a treatment. You need an eye makeup remover that wipes mascara off the lashes properly without pulling them out or damaging them. Clean lashes mean no infections or clumping! To keep your lashes glossy and moisturized you can use products like castor oil or aloe vera. You massage it gently into the lashes and the lash line before bed and wash it off properly in the morning. There are premade lash oils and treatments available, some of which are made to help with the condition, others with length or curl. Any of these would be a good place to start your lash care routine.

2. Start Clean

When you’re ready to apply your makeup, always start with a completely clean set of lashes. If you apply mascara on lashes that have yesterday’s makeup, oil, or dirt on them, the mascara will not work properly, and you’ll end up with clumpy panda eyes. Wash your face before applying any fresh makeup or primer, including your eyes.

3. Curl

Depending on the kind of eyelashes you have, mascara alone may not be enough to achieve the sly high, voluminous look you’re after. Mascara is an essential part of the process, but we think of it as the cherry on top rather than a jumping-off point. There are two ways to curl your lashes. Either you can use a lash curler each time you apply mascara, or you can have your lashes professionally lifted. If you use a lash curler, heat it gently with a hair dryer before use. Not too much heat, or you’ll burn your skin and lashes! Heat sets the curl in your lashes the same way it does for your hair. If you choose to get your lashes professionally lifted, this will ensure that the curl and lift last for weeks rather than hours.

4. Choosing a Mascara

Which mascara you choose will depend on what you need help with and what kind of lashes you have naturally.

Short Lashes

If you have naturally shorter lashes, choose a slim brush and a mascara that builds onto the length of the lashes you have. Too thick a brush will clump your lashes and make a mess on your skin.

Straight Lashes

Choose a volumizing formula and a curl-enhancing, fluffy brush. A fluffy brush gets the product onto every part of every lash and ensures that it can act properly.

Thin Lashes

You need a volumizer here, with a silicone brush that allows you to get close to the lash line without getting mascara all over your eyelids.

5. Application

This is the most important part! Get the brush as close to the lash line as possible, wiggle it a bit, and then swoop away from your face. Do not apply a second coat for a full two minutes to ensure that the first coat has dried properly and avoid clumping. Don’t forget those bottom lashes! Once you’re done and with all the hard work you’ve put into treating and preparing your lashes, you’ll have that false lash look with none of the drama of lash extensions.

Wrap Up

And there you have it. Every step, from treatment to mascara application, will keep your lashes looking fuller and longer than you ever thought possible! You’ll be the belle or beau of the ball this holiday season.

