Strange Dental Care Methods That Actually Work

Today we want to share great oral care tips for healthy teeth. Looking after your teeth is extremely important. Once your milk teeth fall out, there’s only one more set to come and then that’s it. So, making sure they last you as long as possible is crucial. Some people like to enhance their teeth via the use of dental implants in Turkey if their current set aren’t 100% what they should be. However, if you’re wanting to look after the teeth you’ve got and prevent them from needing any sort of repairs, there are some things that you need to do to maintain them. We’ve all heard of not rinsing after brushing to keep the fluoride on them and protected, but there are some lesser known tips out there too that are often forgotten about. So, keep reading and discover some strange dental methods that actually work!

Don’t Brush After Eating

While it may be something that you’re used to doing on a daily basis, brushing your teeth right after you eat is quite bad for them. It’s recommended that you wait at least 30 minutes after you eat before brushing them, and even longer if you’ve eaten something acidic. When we eat, the acids in the food dissolve our tooth enamel, so if you brush them right away, you increase the risk of damaging it further. So, stop brushing your teeth right after you eat breakfast, and you’ll have much stronger teeth.

Rinse With Coconut Oil

Mouthwash is a good addition to your oral health routine, but there is something that’s equally (if not better) to use, and that’s coconut oil. With this method, you take a spoonful of coconut oil and swish it around your mouth for up to a maximum of 20 minutes before you spit it out. Oil pulling is said to be extremely good for your oil health as it contains lots of antimicrobial properties that destroy the bacteria associated with tooth decay. It can also help with any other sort of oral infection or gum disease too. As well as helping with the health of your teeth, it can also help with their appearance too and make them look whiter than ever. If you don’t have coconut oil, sesame or olive oil is supposed to work just as well. So, why not switch from mouthwash to this natural alternative and see how much of a difference it can make.

Banana Peels As Whiteners

Now, this one is particularly strange. If you’re eating a banana, make sure to keep the peel afterwards as you can use it as part of your oral health routine. Take the peel and rub the inside of it on your teeth for around two minutes. Because it has a high content of magnesium and potassium, it helps to whiten your teeth naturally. It’s also said that using a banana peel doesn’t make your teeth feel sensitive either like commercial whiteners do.

Use Ice To Soothe Pain

There is no pain out there like toothache and soothing it can be quite tricky. But there is an interesting way that you can alleviate it, and that method involves using ice. You may be used to applying ice onto other parts of your body to help with muscle soreness and inflammation, but one study showed that rubbing ice onto your hand could help reduce toothache as well! It needs to be applied to the area between your thumb and finger and rubbed there for around 2 minutes. The results of the study found that this unique method helped to lower toothache by around 50%, showing just how well it can work!

Eat More Cheese

While eating more of something may seem strange to try and help your teeth, cheese is said to be brilliant at warding off dental issues. This is because cheese helps to neutralise the acids that are present in your mouth, reducing the amount of erosion that your teeth will face. Cheese also contains a goo level of casein phosphate which helps to keep them strong too. While you may think this gives you a free pass to eat as much cheese as you like, you apparently only need 1/3 of a slice to experience the benefits.

So, here are some of the most unusual dental care methods that are said to help improve your oral health. From banana peels to cheese, there are so many natural methods that people have used for years to help look after their teeth. So, why not try out some of these methods and see if you can notice a difference. You may be quite surprised at the results!

