Top 6 Messenger Apps in College

Messenger apps are a great way to connect with your friends, with potential new friends and other people on similar interests. Check out these 6 best messenger apps in college that might just help you meet your next friend.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is one of the most widely used messenger apps. In fact, it’s not just a messenger app but also a social networking site. You can chat with your Facebook friends and make new ones instantly. The app is really simple to use and connect with Facebook friends in no time! No registration or download is required; simply open the page you will find your list of all friend’s chats. The interface is easy to navigate, too. Just type your message, hit send and you’re done!

Line

Line is one of the most popular messenger apps in Japan. It’s also gaining popularity in Southeast Asia. Facebook bought its parent company recently, and Line’s popularity is still rising. The app can be used for free calls and messages between friends. However, you will have to solve a captcha to complete the registration process. If you want to use more features, you might be charged a few bucks each month.

Kik

Kik is a relatively new app in the space. It’s a free messaging app primarily used by teenagers. The interface of Kik is quite simple and easy to use; it also has some cool features like stickers and moods. You can set your Kik as your home screen or pin it to the top of your phone, too! If you’re looking for one of the best messenger apps, try this one out!

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps. You can use it for free to make voice or video calls with your phone friends. For instance, you can message your friends with the “call” feature and record a conversation, then send it to them later. If you don’t know anyone yet, try this app! In case you have an assignment and you wish to continue chatting with friends, there are write my essay cheap services available. You can always use them to provide you with excellent service.

Skype

Skype is one of the messaging apps which you may want to check out if you’re looking for more options in this space. Like WhatsApp, it’s a free app available to download. It can be used to make voice or video calls. You can also instant message your friends and family. And like WhatsApp, you can integrate Skype with Facebook and/or Gmail to send chats asynchronously.

Snapchat

Snapchat is one of the latest messaging apps. It’s a unique one because it’s only used for sharing photos and videos with your friends. You can also add emojis and filters to your snaps and send them to others in seconds. The images will self-destruct in a few minutes, so you can rest assured that no one will be able to save them after they are viewed. It’s an amazing platform where you can capture memories with friends without having to worry about others seeing them!

Conclusion

Messenger apps, since their inception, have evolved. The space has become increasingly competitive with some big players taking over the scene. It’s really important that you stay up to date with the latest technology and trends in tech as it’s not just about buying a phone or a new gadget; it’s about being updated with the latest trends and new developments.

Read more tech articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons