Ashlee Keating Wants Everyone to Feel “Saucy” with New Single

Whatever Ashlee Keating is going through, she knows that music will be there to uplift her spirit. “Music is my LIFE! Period! It always speaks to my soul no matter what I’m feeling at that current moment,” she gushes. “It’s also very healing. Music is therapeutic, which is why I love songwriting too. I love being able to make people feel something.” Her songs help her taste every drop of zest that life’s joys have to offer. “We only live once, right?! I would want to listen to music that makes me feel good and is positive, so I love writing and making songs that make people feel that way! I always try to keep a positive mindset no matter the circumstance. Living is such a beauty and gift; it’s important to have music that conveys that.” Ashlee hopes her music will connect to fans regardless of what they’re experiencing. “I just want them to FEEL! No matter the emotion they’re going through, I want them to connect to it and be inspired by it. I of course want them to mostly feel happy, like they want to dance, be confident, and be a bad bitch. If it’s more of an emotional song, to tap into their emotions and feel free to cry or connect knowing they’re not alone in what they’re going through. I want them to connect in whatever way possible. Music is about feeling!”

Her newest single, “Saucy,” is about celebrating yourself. “‘Saucy’ is a fun pop/urban record. It was produced by Tommy ‘B Hits’ Brown and his team at Champagne Therapy Music Group. I co-wrote the song. I came up with the concept/story behind it centering around my birthday party. It had been during the pandemic and, as you know, we were cooped up inside a lot. It was during the time we could start going outside to dinners, and I decided to have a birthday dinner with my girls. Everyone started to arrive and was dressed to the nines, super gorgeous, and we all started complementing one another telling each other how ‘saucy’ we looked! It was such a positive, feel-good celebration; I was inspired to write ‘Saucy’ to give a piece of that moment to my fans! ‘Saucy’ is a term to me that emotes confidence and feeling yourself.” She envisions it as an anthem for both women’s empowerment and the LGBTQ+ community. “I think ‘Saucy’ emotes positive, feel good, being the best version of yourself energy. It’s empowering in its own way. The song is meant to make you feel that way while listening to it.” The LGBTQ+ community holds special significance for Ashlee. “It means so much. I have family members that are a part of the LGBTQ+ community, so it’s very close to my heart. I’m a huge activist and advocate. It means self-expression, LOVE, being the most unique version of yourself and feeling the freedom to be that no matter what!”

Right now, she’s working on her upcoming EP, but she remains tightlipped on the project. “I don’t want to give too much away, but there will be a lot more of the energy I mentioned above and pieces of me and my journey that all tie together. You’ll just have to wait and see…” Follow Ashlee on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out more of Ashlee‘s music on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Read more Music Interviews at ClicheMag.com

Ashlee Keating Wants Everyone to Feel “Saucy” with New Single. Photo Credit: Combina Key.