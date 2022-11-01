Compression socks continue to prove their effectiveness with a variety of benefits to their users. From young people to the elderly, these socks are a great investment. They are designed to offer great relief and keep you comfortable.l

When traveling, compression socks are a must-have. They offer incredible benefits that help make the trip easier for you. Some of the benefits of wearing compression socks during travel include;

Fight Leg Fatigue

After a long flight, you’ll find that your legs are crampy and fatigued. Staying in the same position for long hours with minimal activity will affect your legs. However, with compression socks, you can easily avoid leg fatigue.

Non-medical compression socks are a great option for this since they can be worn on and off the plane to help you move around with ease. The best part is that non-medical compression socks are easily available online.

Prevent Leg Swelling

Sitting for long periods on your flight can lead to leg swelling. Fluids tend to accumulate in the lower part of your legs due to gravity. The fluid retention mainly areas below your knees and is referred to as gravitational edema.

Moving around is the best way to avoid fluid retention and leg swelling. However, this is not available to you on flights. So, compression socks are the next best thing to help keep the fluids from accumulating in your leg.

Help Boost Blood Circulation

When traveling for long distances and you’re in the same position for long periods, the circulation of blood from your heart to your legs and back slows down. But, compression socks are designed to help boost blood circulation.

Your calf muscles are responsible for sending blood from your legs to the heart. So, if the calf muscles are inactive for too long, blood circulation slows down. Compression socks help keep the muscles more active to allow for easier circulation.

Prevents Blood Clots

Most times, poor blood circulation and fluid retention can result in blood clots or deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The external pressure from compression socks helps boost blood circulation preventing the formation of blood clots.

Compression socks allow you to go for long fights without discomfort or tingling that you may feel due to the blood clots. It makes your flights more manageable and worthwhile.

When to Put on Compression Socks

If it’s your first time travelling with compression socks, try to put them on a few times at home before your travel day comes. Doing this will help you get used to putting them on and the feeling you get from the pressure the socks apply.

In addition, knowing how long you should wear compression socks is essential to ensure you are comfortable. If your doctor suggests a specific duration you should be using your compression socks, stick to it.

However, remember that not all compression socks are the same so invest in high-quality compression socks designed with comfort and functionality in mind.

Side Effects of Wearing Compression Socks During Travel

Wearing compression socks can come with some side effects especially if it’s your first time or you overuse them. Some of these side effects include;

Chafing

Burning

Bruised skin

Loss of circulation

However, if your compression socks fit you right, you can easily avoid these side effects and enjoy the amazing benefits.