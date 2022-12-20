Today we want to share with you our Titan vape review. Buying a good vape will help you get the best vaping experience. However, most newbies struggle with choosing their first vape. Vapes come in various designs and shapes. You will also find mods and disposable pens on the market. Studies show that vaping is becoming prevalent among the youth. It is also recommended for chain smokers struggling to quit smoking for good.

When choosing a good vape for new and seasoned vapers, we recommend the Titan 1 Vaporizer. In this non-biased review, we will highlight the features of this mod including the downsides.

Design Quality

Titan Vape from ePuffer features a sleek and compact design that is small enough to fit in your pocket. The unit is built using high-quality plastic that can take a fall but also makes the pen feel lightweight in your hands. This vape pen feels great in your hands and is a great choice for anyone switching from cigarettes to vaping.

However, one downside of the plastic build is that it may affect the vapor quality. The pen’s case can also get hot after using the pen for a long time. The pen comes with a cleaning brush, a USB cable for charging, and mouthpiece covers.

Battery Life

Battery life is essential when choosing a vape pen. The Vape Titan comes with a 2200 mAh battery. Per the manufacturer’s guidelines, this battery can last more than one hour of continuous use after a full charge.

The battery’s performance is not great, especially for vapers who like to vape while on the go. However, you can get a portable power bank and USB cable to recharge your pen whenever you run out of juice.

Easy to Use

A vape pen is as good as how easy it is to use. The Titan Vape has a single button for all operations. The button is used to switch the vape pen on and off and is also used for temperature control.

There are three temperature settings: low, medium, and high. It has very few removable parts and the chamber is easily accessible. This makes the pen easy to clean and maintain, which is quite a plus for newbies.

Portability

The Titan-1 Vaporizer is portable thanks to its lightweight and compact design, and it can easily fit in your backpack or shirt pocket. However, its battery isn’t very powerful, so you must carry a power bank to recharge your pen while on the go.

This vape pen is the perfect fit for backpackers who like vaping. The battery may not be the best, but it feels light and will not take up too much space in your bag.

Wrapping Up

Vaping has plenty of benefits. It is safer and healthier compared to smoking cigarettes. In addition, you don’t have to worry about lingering cigarette smells in your car or house.

The Titan-1 is a good vape pen for newbies looking to switch from smoking to vaping. It is easy to clean and maintain and features a compact and lightweight design. One downside is the battery power that cannot last more than one hour for heavy users.

