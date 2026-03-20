A small room might have been fine as a nursery for your newborn, but you might worry that it will not provide an active toddler with much room to move.

As you will want to provide your growing child with more freedom to walk and play, you must attempt to make the most of the square footage you have.

Fortunately, there are many fantastic interior design tricks and space-saving solutions to help your little one move safely and easily each day.

Keep reading for advice on how to create a children’s bedroom in a small space.

Add a Custom Bed

A standard children’s bed might feel too big in a small bedroom. If this is the case, a custom bed frame is a wise choice, as it can be made to suit your desired width and length.

Alternatively, incorporate a shorty bed and, of course, a shorty mattress, which are perfect for toddlers to preteens. It will provide them with a “big bed” to ensure they have a good night’s sleep, and it won’t overwhelm a small bedroom.

Pick a Light Color Scheme

Dark or bold interiors can make a tiny bedroom feel much smaller than its size. For this reason, it is best to choose a light color scheme for your walls to create an airy, spacious environment for your child. Think white hues, earth tones, or soft pastels.

Inject fun and color into the space through your child’s decorative accessories, such as their bedding, pillows, rugs, and artwork.

Embrace the L-Trick

An experienced interior designer would be the first to recommend the L-trick, especially if you have a rectangular room.

It requires you to position all bedroom furniture against two adjacent walls, creating an L shape.

To do so, position the bed against the longest wall, pushing it into a corner, and place the second largest item in the room, such as a desk, perpendicular to the head or foot of the bed.

It will create a more organized, attractive interior while providing your child with more open floor space to move and play.

It may also be helpful to match the desk to the bed frame, as it will help the furniture items to visually merge.

Think Vertically

As you will not have much floor space to work with in your child’s bedroom, it is wise to make the most of its vertical height.

Floating shelves are great for maximising a small bedroom’s vertical space. It will provide a handy spot to store various books, toys, trophies, and even a nightlight, creating a functional, attractive, and clutter-free interior that your son or daughter will love.

Other fantastic vertical storage solutions include:

Pegboards – add storage bins and caddies to store hair accessories, LEGO bricks, and stationery.

Wall-mounted desks – great for drawing, writing, and homework

Over-the-door organizers – perfect for shoes, slippers, and accessories

Hanging baskets – ideal for stuffed animals

If your budget allows, consider installing built-in cabinetry that stretches to the ceiling, providing considerable space for clothing, footwear, accessories, or various keepsakes.

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