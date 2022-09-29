Today we want to share some key reasons why your pet may be a picky eater. Just like humans, pets can also be picky eaters. It takes a lot of training to get a fussy eater to concentrate on every meal. While several reasons explain this behavior in your pet, the underlying factor might be an honest aversion to the food. Perhaps, they are still young and establishing likes and dislikes. With 7 in 10 pet owners admitting to noticing this behavior, you can conclude that picky eating among domesticated animals is common. If you have one on your hands and are looking for reasons to explain their behavior, hopefully, this will offer some insight.

A previously bad experience with a specific meal

Pets have great memories and apply this in every area of their lives. And so they would recollect how badly they reacted to specific foods. Since pets like cats and dogs can be highly intelligent, it is not strange for them to avoid such foods. As their owner or parent, you’ll also have to take note of their reactions to foods so that you don’t repeat a mistake. You might need an expert opinion on when they are just being fussy or they are having a genuine negative reaction to the meal. Some of them usually have sensitive digestive systems, and anything can become a source of discomfort. Due to their susceptibility to gastrointestinal disorders, you must ensure that their meals are free from harmful and controversial components like preservatives. You’ll have to pay close attention to the ingredients of any food you give them. This includes reading Freshpet reviews, among other research.

You feed pets off the dinner table

Few people realize that the behavior you encourage in your pets’ childhood will likely stick with them into adulthood. Therefore, if your pet is a picky eater, it may have nothing to do with food aversion. They may be used to being fed directly off the dinner table. Perhaps, when your adult pet was a puppy, you found it endearing to give them pieces of food from your plate. When they get older, that earlier treatment becomes an expectation. As a result, getting your pets to eat from their own bowl can be difficult. Establishing a healthy feeding routine is better because these pets are creatures of habit. Additionally, human food may not be ideal for your pets because they can have adverse reactions.

Your pet may be getting older

An aging pet usually experiences appetite loss. In several instances, it may be due to an underlying illness that causes them to become fussy eaters. When this happens, vets recommend altering your pet’s meals. Perhaps, your aging pet wants to try out new foods that don’t require much chewing. In this case, healthy wet foods may be ideal for a pet past its prime. It is also a good idea to feed an aging pet with something likely to generate interest, as they may be tired of eating the same thing every day. Whatever you do, it helps to remember that aging pets require specialized foods.

Read more lifestyle and pet articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons