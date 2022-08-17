How To Make Moving Home Less Of A Challenge

Moving home comes with lengthy to-do lists and plenty of challenging tasks. Although you might want to invest more as a homeowner and upgrade your home or buy something more suitable, the thought of moving and all that comes with it might put you off. But, you shouldn’t let it. Even though there is no easy or simple way to move home – especially if you plan to organize most of it yourself – there are many ways to make moving less challenging. Not everyone has the finances to ask for infinite support so listen up. From making categorized lists to planning a van, here are all of the tips that you need to make moving home less stressful.

Start by decluttering

Whether you are considering luxury island living or living in a countryside cottage, moving home comes with plenty of packing. From packing your clothes to your dog’s toys, there are often endless amounts of stuff to pack. You will soon realize how much stuff you have accumulated over the years. Hence, it might be a good time to consider decluttering. Although you might want to hold onto a lot of stuff, because it holds great memories, you will only make the move more stressful if you have excessive amounts of items to move.

Decluttering does not have to involve getting rid of 90% of what you own. Even slimming down your wardrobe, the kitchen utensils, and the paperwork you have a small bit can make a huge difference. It is best to start small and work your way around your home slowly but surely. If you try to tackle every room at once two things might happen. First, you might get overwhelmed and put an end to the task. This will result in you giving into taking everything you own with you and making the move more of a challenge than it needs to be.

Second, you might find that you don’t declutter as much as you can. If you take on one room and one drawer at a time, you will likely be more brutal and get rid of more stuff that doesn’t add value to your life.

Packing lists and labels

To be super organized with your packing (after you have decluttered) you will want to consider using packing lists and creating packing labels. Packing lists will help you organize your belongings into categorized boxes. If you pack anything into any box, then your belongings will become muddled and when it comes to unpacking in the new home, you will find yourself feeling overwhelmed and unorganized. Thereafter, creating packing labels to label the organized boxes will make unpacking easier. When you get to the new house, you will know what room to put the ‘kitchen utensils’ box into and so on.

Pack up the hardest room first

When you do start to pack your belongings, you might want to think about packing up the hardest room first. This could be an office that is filled with paperwork and more. Or, it might be a room that holds sentimental value. Either way, getting the toughest room out of the way will make moving a whole lot easier. After you have finished packing up one room, then move on to the next. Taking on one room at a time (or one category at a time) will ensure that you can stay organized and follow your lists accordingly.

Sell items you won’t use again

When you have decluttered and find yourself with lots of bags full of goods, then you might first think to offer them to charity. This is a great idea. However, some items might be valuable and help your finances. Selling your items to make some money can help you pay for some of those expenses that you didn’t save for. For instance, selling some old clothes might make you enough money to hire a van.

Plan and hire a van

Trying to move your stuff yourself – especially the heavy, bulky, and valuable goods – can prove to be a real challenge. You can make your life a lot less challenging if you hire a van and plan it in advance. Hire vans can be booked up. Therefore, it is a good idea to organize one as soon as you get a move date.

Have a move date ready

Although this tip might sound simple, some people forget about it altogether. Many people can become too consumed by other moving commitments that they forget to align their moving dates. In the worst case, you will need to rent a place for a few days or weeks if the moving dates do not align. Yet, this can add unnecessary stress to your life. If you ensure that your moving-out and moving-in dates align, then you can transition to your new home with less worry.

Utilize your suitcases

Packing up your stuff into boxes is effective. Yet, so is using suitcases. There isn’t much point in transporting your suitcases with nothing in them. Hence, make sure to utilize them for the move. You could pack your clothes, shoes, and more into them to make more room in the van.

Use plenty of bubble wrap

When you move home, you should not move without bubble wrap. Bubblewrap is essential if you want to protect your valuable items and minimize the risk of damaging them during transit. Bubble wrap can be affordable and sometimes free if you look in the right places. There are lots of stores that will happily give you their old bubble wrap as well as cardboard boxes.

Get familiar with the new area before you move

If you are relocating to a new area that you haven’t spent much time in, then can be a great idea to familiarize yourself with the surroundings before you move. This will help you feel more settled when you move in as you will know where the shops are, what route to take to work, and so on.

