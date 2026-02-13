How to Get Leaked OnlyFans Content Removed From the Internet

You just found your OnlyFans content on a piracy site. Maybe a subscriber shared it in a Telegram group. Maybe it’s sitting on Reddit with thousands of views. Your stomach drops, and you’re already wondering how much money you’ve lost.

Take a breath. You can fix this.

Creators own every piece of content they upload to OnlyFans. That means you have legal tools to demand removal, and you don’t need a lawyer to start. What you need is a clear plan and fast action.

Here’s what’s at stake: creators typically lose $3,000 to $8,000 monthly because of content piracy. Top earners? They’re losing $15,000 to $25,000 each month. Most leaks happen on Telegram and Discord, not just traditional piracy sites.

This guide breaks down the exact steps to remove leaked content, protect your revenue, and stop future leaks before they spread. Let’s get your content back under control.

Step 1: Document Everything Before You Act

Before you file anything, you need proof. Piracy sites change fast. Pages disappear. URLs rotate. If you wait, your evidence vanishes.

Start by taking screenshots of every leaked post. Make sure the full URL shows in each screenshot. Add timestamps if your device allows it.

Next, copy and save the exact URLs. Don’t just bookmark them. Paste them into a document or spreadsheet. Many piracy sites remove pages within hours, so you need those URLs locked down before they’re gone.

Now record where your original content lives on OnlyFans. Grab your profile URL or the specific post link. This becomes your proof of ownership in every DMCA filing.

One more thing: don’t message the leaker. Don’t comment on the piracy site. Engaging directly tips them off and often triggers faster redistribution. Just collect evidence and move to the next step.

If you want to track this process more easily, an OnlyFans copyright protection tool can automate evidence collection and monitoring. But even without tools, manual documentation gets the job done.

Step 2: File DMCA Takedowns With Google

Removing your content from Google search results is the highest-impact move you can make. Leaked content that doesn’t show up in Google can’t get discovered by new viewers.

Go to Google’s Copyright Removal Tool at reportcontent.google.com. You’ll submit a DMCA notice for each infringing URL.

Here’s what Google requires:

Your original OnlyFans post URL (proof you own it)

Exact infringing URLs (where the stolen content appears)

Contact information

Good-faith and perjury statements

Your signature

File separate requests for Google Web Search and Google Images. They’re processed independently, so you need both.

Google typically processes valid requests within a few days. Once approved, those URLs disappear from search results.

Here’s a bonus: Google blocks previously reported URLs from future re-indexing. Even if a page isn’t currently indexed, filing now stops it from appearing later. That’s passive protection working in your favor.

Step 3: File Directly With Hosting Platforms and Sites

Google removal cuts off discoverability, but it doesn’t delete the source files. That’s what this step does.

Major Platforms (Reddit, Telegram, Discord)

Reddit: Visit reddit.com/report and file a copyright infringement report. Reddit usually responds within 24 to 72 hours and removes infringing posts.

Telegram: Email [email protected] with the channel or group link, your original content link, and the required DMCA elements. Telegram’s compliance is hit or miss, but they do process valid notices.

Discord: File via dis.gd/report or email [email protected]. Discord removes content and sometimes bans repeat-offending servers.

Piracy Sites and File Hosts

Many piracy sites have DMCA or abuse contact pages buried in the footer. Check there first. If the site ignores you, find the hosting provider through WHOIS records and file with them instead.

For file hosts like Mega, Mediafire, Google Drive, and Dropbox, each has a dedicated DMCA or abuse form. Filing directly with these services removes the source files, not just search visibility.

Let’s be real: some piracy sites are set up to ignore requests. They’re deliberately unresponsive. When direct contact fails, escalating to the hosting provider or using a managed takedown service is your next move.

Step 4: Use Google’s Personal Content Policies (When Applicable)

If your leaked content is non-consensual intimate imagery, Google offers a separate removal path under personal content policies. You don’t need copyright ownership for this.

As of February 2026, creators can use a simplified in-product flow. Click the three dots on an image, select “remove result,” then choose “It shows a sexual image of me.”

This path has a big advantage: opt-in ongoing protection. Google proactively filters similar explicit results in future searches. That means less manual work for you.

This option works even if you didn’t take the photo or video yourself. It’s about consent, not ownership.

Step 5: Scale With Automated Takedown Services

DIY takedowns work fine for isolated incidents. But OnlyFans leaks rarely stay isolated.

Here’s what actually happens: one subscriber leaks your content to a forum. It gets scraped to Telegram. Someone re-uploads it to aggregators. Google indexes it under new URLs. A single leak spawns dozens of pages within hours.

Manual filing breaks down fast. You can’t keep up.

Automated services scan continuously, file notices automatically, and track re-uploads. They do the grunt work while you focus on creating content.

Here’s the current tool landscape for OnlyFans creators:

Budget ($15 to $50/month): Bruqi offers free scans plus paid auto-removal. DMCA.com provides affordable filing services.

Bruqi offers free scans plus paid auto-removal. DMCA.com provides affordable filing services. Mid-range ($50 to $150/month): Enforcity, CopyrightShark, and Rulta monitor Telegram and Discord, handle Google de-indexing, and provide dashboard reporting.

Enforcity, CopyrightShark, and Rulta monitor Telegram and Discord, handle Google de-indexing, and provide dashboard reporting. Premium ($150 to $300+/month): DMCAForce, Takedowns.ai, and Sidenty include facial recognition, deep web scanning, and in-house legal escalation.

Choose based on your budget and how widespread your leaks are. If you’re dealing with constant re-uploads across multiple platforms, mid-range or premium tools pay for themselves in saved time and protected revenue.

Step 6: Prevent Future Leaks

Removing leaked content solves the immediate problem. Preventing future leaks keeps you from repeating this process every month.

Start with OnlyFans built-in protections. Turn on DRM video encryption in Settings, then Privacy and Safety, then Watermarks & DRM. Enable platform watermarks that display subscriber info on viewed content. Use screenshot limitation features to make it harder for subscribers to capture your content.

Add custom watermarks to all content, especially pay-per-view messages. Dynamic watermarks that display different information per subscriber help you identify the source of leaks. If content shows up on a piracy site, you’ll know exactly who leaked it.

Strip metadata from files before uploading. Metadata can contain personal information like device type, GPS location, and timestamps. Remove it to protect your privacy.

Educate your subscribers. Use welcome messages and pinned posts to explain your content sharing policies. Loyal fans often report leaks when they understand the financial impact on you. Treat them like partners in protecting your work.

Your Next Move

Getting leaked OnlyFans content removed is a multi-step process. Document everything first. De-index content from Google. Remove it from source platforms. Use personal content policies when your situation qualifies. Scale with automation for ongoing protection.

No single action solves the problem completely. But a layered system makes it manageable.

Start with Step 1 today. Document any leaked content you’ve found. Then work through Steps 2 and 3 to file takedowns. If leaks keep happening, move to Step 5 and get automated tools in place.

Your content is your business. Protect it like one.

