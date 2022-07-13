Today we want to talk about the new socially distanced kind of healthcare. While the boundaries previously enforced have been largely reduced in a variety of ways and a lot of people are living lifestyles quite close to how they were before the pandemic, a lot of us are still being more mindful and want to avoid social contact when it’s not necessary. It affects how we work, how we socialize, how we shop, and perhaps even how we take care of our health.

Here, we’re going to look at some of the tips that can help you better manage your health, even when you’re at home, and how technology is helping us move forward in caring for ourselves, no matter where we might be.

Keeping on top of your symptoms

Now, there is a certain proclivity for some people to Google their symptoms only to get all kinds of false impressions about the severity of any health issues they are experiencing. However, the internet has gotten a lot better about showing you more reasonable explanations for symptoms from authoritative health care sites as of late. What’s more, there are symptoms that you should not ignore. As such, keeping on top of things with a little research is far from the worst precaution you could take.

Getting prescriptions wherever you are

One of the most important parts of taking care of a wide range of health issues is making sure that you’re able to get the medicine that you need to treat yourself. When it comes to that, you can order medicine online just as you would with a wide range of other products. It’s a good idea to be careful and scrutinize any website you use for delivering your prescriptions, of course. However, you can work with your doctor to set up online prescriptions for recurring medication making it much easier to get what you need when you need it. You can also use prescription apps to set up reminders so that you never forget what to take and when which can be helpful for people managing chronic conditions that are treated with multiple medications.

Wear your treatments

One of the most impressive advances in technology as of late has been the right of wearable technology or at least technology you can use from home. For instance, people who manage diabetes have long known about the blood sugar measuring devices that they can use to check their levels where they are. However, there are other wearable health care devices that are playing a larger role, especially in tracking the data that your doctor can then use to better diagnose and prescribe to manage your health. This includes things like wearable fitness trackers, ECG monitors, blood pressure monitors, and more.

The attention that you need

While the kind of devices mentioned above can help you much better monitor your health in a variety of ways, there are times when human attention and intervention are needed and, to that end, talking to doctors from your own home can be very helpful. You can get urgent care online, helping with a wide range of things, such as helping to diagnose and offer recommendations for ear, nose, and throat problems, heart and chest issues, and even COVID and flu advice. There are conditions that they won’t be able to treat online that might need a more physical inspection, but there’s a lot that a doctor can help you with even if they’re not in the same room as you, so it’s important to find the services that give you the access you need.

Someone to talk to when you need it

It’s not just the physical health that you can better treat at a distance with the right tools and technologies. Minding your mental health is just as important, too. One of the best ways to do that is to make sure that you have someone to talk to when you need it. Many will recommend visiting a counselor in person, as the connection they provide can be important for mental health. However, when you’re going through a dark time, you might need someone who will be on call, and, to that end, more and more therapists and counselors are offering online services such as Zoom calls to make sure they’re accessible.

Technology is changing medicine in a wide variety of ways and will likely continue to play a big role in health care revolutions for years to come. You might have more options than you think even if you face barriers to receiving the care you need, physically.

