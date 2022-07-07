Fashionista Caroline Vazzana Dishes on her New Clothing Collection and Snapchat Series

Caroline Vazzana’s heart beats for NYC. “There’s so many things that I love, but one of my favorites is that even if you’re all by yourself you are truly never alone. I could spend hours by myself just walking around, finding new stores or food spots. There’s inspiration on every corner and I find myself wanting to create and explore each day just because there’s always something to see and do!” She was immediately drawn to the fashion world, but making yourself stand out is easier said than done. Caroline was up to the challenge, unafraid to make a statement. “I’ve always loved color and more eclectic pieces when it comes to my style. In New York, when I was first starting out, there weren’t many creators who loved color. Most of them were minimalists and I could’ve easily tried to wear what was ‘cool’ and just blend in, but that’s just not me. I stayed true to myself, my style, and my oversized glasses – and in the end I think it paid off!” Anything can be a source of sudden style inspiration to her. “I could be walking down a random street and see a color or a print that makes me think of something I have in my closet. I’m always snapping quick pictures of my inspirations and saving them for when I’m back in my closet and have time to experiment and try out different things. In the beginning, there were definitely bosses when I worked at Teen Vogue who just had the coolest style and they inspired me when I was first starting out and taking risks.”

Her fans have taken notice of her unique looks, even going as far as to dub her “the modern day Carrie Bradshaw.” Needless to say, Caroline is well aware that that’s a lot to live up to! “It’s truly the biggest compliment, but it can also be a bit scary at times. I mean, I have the biggest and most chic shoes to fill. Thankfully with the term ‘modern day,’ I’ve paved the way for my own version of Carrie Bradshaw and maybe what her life would look like today. I feel like we can all agree Carrie would be a content creator if she was just starting out today, but it’s been fun building a community who compares me to the ultimate style icon, then showing them my journey and that it wasn’t always glamorous.” Clearly something is working. She’s gotten the attention of brands and recently launched a new capsule clothing collection with INSPR. “I was approached by INSPR at the end of 2020 about creating a capsule collection together and it was honestly a dream come true. Design is definitely something that I always had on my dream board, but I wasn’t sure if it would ever be possible.” The capsules are intended to be a distillation of her fashion perspective. “With my first two capsules with INSPR I wanted to capture the essence of myself and my style, while still making it wearable and accessible for the everyday person. I’ve honestly learned so much from the project that I’m excited to keep in mind should future design collabs come my way!”

Caroline is certainly keeping busy! She wrote a book about how to break into the fashion industry called Making it in Manhattan, after her blog of the same name. But even the author herself is still figuring it out! “Even for me, I’m still making it in Manhattan, I haven’t even fully made it yet. I think you have to find your niche; find what you love and are passionate about and run with it! Work really hard! This industry becomes part of your life so you have to really love it. And then always be nice to others. People might not remember what you said, but they will remember how they made you feel so be nice to everyone along the way. In the meantime, she’s planning her wedding and, of course, having none other than Christian Siriano design her wedding dress. ”Christian is someone I’ve admired for years so to work together on my wedding dress is a dream come true. It’s definitely a collaborative effort. Christian is incredible to work with and so talented. At our initial design meeting, I just went in with a few ideas and inspirational images and he started sketching away. I can’t wait to share the final dress soon!” Her new Snapchat series also just launched! “I’ve had Snapchat for years so when I was approached to start a series with them I was really excited. It’s called ‘The Fashionista’ and it’ll be an extension of my content, style advice, daily vlogs, and closet tours! I’m most excited to connect with an entirely new audience through Snapchat!” Caroline is relishing taking as big a bite out of the Big Apple as possible.

Fashionista Caroline Vazzana Dishes on her New Clothing Collection and Snapchat Series. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Caroline Vazzana.