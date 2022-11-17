Women: How a Jacket can Define Your Fashion Style

Do you want to look like a business person, self-assured and ready to conquer the world? Or would you prefer to be seen as an easy-going person that has nothing to prove to no one? The jackets that you wear may be the best way to send out the message that you want to the rest of the world. Here are a few examples.

Showing Your Strong Side

Strength can be defined in many ways. Being fully at ease in anything that you wear is definitely a sign that you can do just about anything you want. But the clearest way in fashion to show off your power side, is probably to wear a veste. The word is French and is best translated by a suit jacket. When worn with the trousers that go along, it is a great way for a woman to exude strength, especially in a work environment. This fall, the color trend for this veste will be either gray or navy blue. Women can also decide to wear them over a pair of jeans, which also exudes confidence, yet also provides a sense of being in control without needing the whole attire to do so. That is how powerful jackets for women can be.

The Bohemian Look

If you want to be chic, yet looking really cool, then look no further than an oversized corduroy jacket. The bohemian look never gets out of style. It keeps creating a fascinating aura around women who wear them. There seem to be intrigue in their life, which is something that attracts men and women alike. After all, who would want to be with someone boring by their side, right? It just might be the best jacket look, for a woman that is looking to encounter her soulmate, on an evening out.

For a Classy Country Lifestyle Look

If you want to be able to walk around the countryside, in style and elegance, while keeping warm, then you need to choose a short lambswool coat. The row of buttons on the front is a classic. Fully lined in fur, it protects against the coldest fall days and evenings. But you can also wear it open, to show off a beautiful pullover, matching the color of the coat. There is nothing better than adding a pair of corduroy trousers, in a slightly darker tone, in order to fully complete the look.

A Simple Added Touch

If all you want is to add a touch of style, you may decide to go for a sleeveless down jacket, which will be quite popular throughout the next few months. You can choose a quilted one which will be perfect for a day in the sun. If you would rather go for a classic sleeveless jacket, you can offer yourself an elegant look, that will enhance anything you may be wearing underneath it, as well. Jackets are definitely an important styling tool. The greater number you have in your wardrobe, the more looks you will be able to create by matching them with other pieces of clothing that you own.