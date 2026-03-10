



If you’re not icing your face on a regular basis, we’re about to give you a ton of reasons to start.

With Korean and Japanese skincare obsessions on the rise in the US, more and more people are trying out different ways to rejuvenate their skin.

One of these ways is the humble ice cube.

Ice cubes have been a source of therapy for centuries in places like Japan and Korea, where ice is placed on sensitive areas of the body to help reduce inflammation, treat muscle pain, and improve circulation.

Long story short, icing is an ancient form of keeping your body healthy.

Ice cubes have been a source of therapy for centuries in places like Japan and Korea, where ice is placed on sensitive areas of the body to help reduce inflammation, treat muscle pain, and improve circulation.

What Does Ice Do To Your Face?

This refreshing beauty hack can do wonders for your skin, from reducing inflammation to minimizing pores.

The benefits of icing your face are endless. And the best part? It’s affordable and accessible.

But, don’t just take our word for it. Keep reading to learn some expert tips on how to use ice for maximum results, and find answers to all your burning questions about this skincare tool.

How does ice work on your face?

The cold temperature constricts the blood vessels and reduces inflammation, puffiness, and redness. Plus, the ice can help stimulate circulation, tighten pores, and improve skin texture. It’s like a mini-facial waiting for you in your freezer.

And, if you’ve had a little too much fun in the sun, the ice can soothe pain, itching, and irritation. Just make sure to use it safely and effectively.

Reduces inflammation and puffiness

Do you know what’s worse than a pimple? A pimple that’s red and swollen. Ice is a natural anti-inflammatory that reduces swelling and inflammation. So, slap some ice on your face and say goodbye to the angry redness of your pimples.

Minimizes the appearance of pores

Let’s face it, we all want to look like we have baby-smooth skin. Ice can help minimize the appearance of pores by constricting blood vessels and locks in the products you use. So, put some ice on your face and get ready to stun the world with your smooth complexion.

Soothes and calms sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin, ice facials are a fabulous way to soothe and calm sensitive skin by reducing redness, inflammation, and swelling. It’s also an excellent way to keep breakouts at bay for those with eczema or rosacea, which enhances blood circulation and skin health. Applying ice packs twice daily for 20 minutes over six weeks can increase dermal thickness by up to 32%. Ice helps enhance blood circulation, which supports skin health and helps reverse the aging process.

Helps makeup last longer.

We all know the feeling of having our makeup look flawless in the morning only to have it melt off by noon. Ice helps keep the skin fresh and moisturized, which is a great help to prime your face for applying makeup. This allows for a better application of the product, and better application means your makeup will last longer.

Reduces the look of under eye bags.

Applying ice to the under eye area can help reduce puffiness and dark circles, giving the appearance of fewer eye bags. Get ready to look like you had a full 8 hours of sleep, even if you only had 5.

Gives an instant facelift.

Who needs a facelift when you have ice? Ice can give an instant facelift by tightening and firming the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. So, forget about spending thousands of dollars on plastic surgery and grab some ice instead.

Icing Your Face Benefits

Icing your face has become one of the easiest ways to upgrade your daily skin care routine. What makes it so effective is the concept of cold therapy. Cold temperatures temporarily tighten blood vessels, which helps calm irritated skin, reduce redness, and improve circulation. Many beauty lovers also swear that ice facials help wake up the skin in the morning and give it an instant glow.

Another reason icing is popular is that it helps control oil production while also reducing facial puffiness. When skin is exposed to cold temperatures, it tightens and becomes less inflamed, which can make your complexion appear smoother and more refreshed. Even better, icing can help drain excess fluids that build up in the face overnight — especially around the eyes and jawline.

The key is to practice safe icing techniques. While ice can do amazing things for your skin, you should always protect your skin by wrapping ice before applying it directly to your face. This ensures you get the benefits without irritating delicate areas. When used properly, icing is proof that sometimes the simplest beauty hacks really are the most powerful.

Key Benefits Of Icing Your Face

Reduces Facial Puffiness

Cold temperatures help constrict blood vessels and reduce excess fluids that accumulate in the face. This is especially helpful in the morning when facial puffiness is most noticeable around the eyes and cheeks.



Helps Control Oil Production

If you struggle with shiny skin, icing may help regulate oil production. The cooling effect tightens pores temporarily, which can reduce the amount of oil released onto the skin’s surface.

Calms Irritation From Sun Exposure

After long periods of sun exposure, your skin may feel hot, tight, or irritated. Ice can provide soothing relief by lowering the skin’s temperature and calming inflammation.

Improves Circulation For Healthier Skin

Applying cold stimulates circulation as blood vessels constrict and then expand again. This improved circulation can make your skin look brighter, healthier, and more energized.

Enhances Your Overall Skin Care Routine

Adding icing to your skin care routine can help products absorb better and give your skin a refreshed, tightened appearance before makeup application.

Should You Ice Your Face Before Or After Cleansing?

The best time to ice your face is typically after cleansing but before applying your serums or moisturizer. Starting with clean skin allows the ice cubes wrapped in a cloth to glide smoothly across the face without spreading dirt, makeup, or oil around your pores.

Once your skin is clean, you can use ice cubes wrapped in a soft cloth or paper towel and gently move them across the skin. This technique helps tighten pores and prep your face for the rest of your routine. After icing, follow with your favorite serums, oils, or moisturizers so your skin stays hydrated.

Some people also like icing before cleansing if they wake up with a lot of swelling. However, the safest and most effective approach for most people is icing after cleansing so you maintain proper hygiene while still enjoying all the benefits.

How Often Should You Ice Your Face?

For most people, icing your face once a day is more than enough to see results. Many skincare enthusiasts prefer icing in the morning because it instantly reduces puffiness and gives the skin a refreshed look before makeup application.

If your skin tolerates it well, you can also use ice facials a few times per week as a more focused treatment. However, it’s important not to overdo it. Excessive icing can irritate sensitive skin or disrupt your natural barrier.

A good rule of thumb is to ice your face for about 5 minutes at a time while keeping the ice wrapped to protect the skin. This ensures you get the benefits of cold therapy without damaging delicate facial tissue.

How To Ice Your Face?

Step 1: Gather your supplies.

Before you haul off and start willy-nilly icing your face, start by getting your ducks in a row. This includes a clean and dry face, ice cubes or an ice roller, a towel, and your favorite facial serum or oil.

Consider using The Skinny Confidential ice roller for an extra refreshing and rejuvenating experience, minus all the potential mess from melting ice. Our high-quality ice roller can reduce puffiness, inflammation, and redness, leaving your skin looking and feeling its best.

With the right supplies, your icing session can be a relaxing and beneficial addition to your skincare routine (learn more about how to use an ice roller here). You can also try using milk ice cubes instead of regular ice cubes if you’re looking to spice it up a little.

Step 2: Prep your face.

Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser and patting it dry with a towel. This will help remove any dirt, oil, or makeup that could clog your pores. It’s important to start with a clean canvas so that the ice can do its job. If you’re into trying double cleansing, check out this post for a step by step.

Step 3: Use face oil while you’re icing.

For a more effective skincare routine, using an oil can provide extra hydration and nourishment to your skin, reducing inflammation and redness, resulting in a more radiant, glowing complexion. Incorporating face oil before icing can help you achieve the ultimate dewy look. You can also add a few drops of your favorite serum or oil to the cloth for an extra boost of hydration.

Step 4: Apply the ice to your face.

Wrap the ice cubes in a thin towel. TSC Face Towels are perfect for this. This will help prevent any direct contact between the ice and your skin, which could cause frostbite or irritation. Then start rubbing the ice in a circular motion with your forehead and move down to your cheeks, nose, and chin. Hold the ice pack on each area for 1-2 minutes, or until you feel a slight numbing sensation. This will help reduce any inflammation or puffiness in those areas. Be sure to avoid the delicate skin around your eyes, as this area is more prone to damage.

And, remember to take breaks. After 5 minutes of icing, take a break to rest your skin and prevent any redness or irritation. You can either wait a few minutes before resuming or switch to a different part of your face. This will give your skin a chance to recover and prevent any damage from prolonged exposure to the cold.

Step 5: Aftercare

Once you’re done icing, dry your face with a clean towel and apply your favorite moisturizer to lock in hydration. This will help soothe and hydrate your skin after the icing. Your skin should feel refreshed and rejuvenated, ready to take on the world.

Ice therapy is an amazing and easy-to-use technique that can help to improve the health and appearance of your skin. From reducing inflammation and puffiness to enhancing blood circulation and minimizing the appearance of pores, ice can do wonders for your complexion. With these tips on how to use ice for maximum results, you can incorporate this refreshing beauty hack into your skincare routine.









