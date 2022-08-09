The Supreme Importance of Proper Fitting Underwear for Women

Whether you are someone who always tends to opt for comfortable and pure cotton underwear, in terms of both bras and panties, or you simply grab the first set of clean underwear from the drawer when getting dressed in the morning, it is likely that you do not pay enough attention to your undergarments. So, with that being said, here for your information, and of course reading pleasure, is a guide on the supreme importance of properly fitting underwear for women.

Why is Your Choice of Underwear So Important?

If you think about it logically, the bra and set of panties you choose are the closest thing next to your bare skin all day and into the night and, as a result, with this close proximity, it makes sense that the fabric is as soft as possible and the waistband is comfortable.

With sweaters, cardigans, trousers and shirts, you vary the shapes, sizes and designs you wear each and every day, but it is highly likely that, when it comes to your underwear, you buy in packs and sets and therefore wear the same types and styles day in, day out.

Choosing the Right Bra

Even though hundreds of thousands of women across the length and breadth of the country know the importance of wearing a properly fitting bra, you would still be surprised to learn of the number of them who have never, in their whole lives, been measured by a professional for their actual bra size.

Wearing the wrong size of bra can cause a wide plethora of issues including, but in no way limited to, the following:

Skin chafing

Shoulder and arm abrasions

Premature breast sagging

Bad and even painful posture

Visibly imbalanced appearance of your breasts

Pain in and around your ribs

Neck and shoulder pain

Back pain

Pain around the breasts

Choosing the Right Pair of Panties

When shopping for a new set of well-fitting and aesthetically attractive panties, it can be understandably tempting to go for the largest pack of cheapest panties from your local superstore and be done with it.

However, there are actually a number of things you should look out for when updating your underwear drawer, including:

The trim and breathability of the fabric

The stitching and seams

The material around the gusset

The overall fit of the waistband

The washability of the fabric

The Unwritten Benefits of a Matching Set

You may well have heard the half-joking, half-cliché statement that women must always wear a matching underwear set just in case you are in an automobile crash and are treated by a handsome doctor.

Joking aside, there are indeed a number of benefits to choosing to wear a matching set of bra and panties, including:

A way to be prepared for whatever may happen in terms of intimacy later in the evening

A way to feel as if you are organized and entirely ‘put together’

A way to boost your feelings of body confidence

