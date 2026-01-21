The Playful Layered Belt — A New Way to Wear It









Missoni Top, Chloe Pants, Valentino Belt (similar here), Sherman Fields Necklace (sold out, similar here), Manolo Blahnik Pumps, Irene Neuwirth Earrings, Fope Bracelets

Belts have moved far beyond their original role. No longer just a finishing touch for tailoring, they’ve become one of the most expressive styling tools in a wardrobe—shaping silhouettes, anchoring layers, and adding visual weight to soft, fluid pieces.

This season, belts are treated as design elements rather than hardware. Sculptural buckles, wrapped leather, embroidery, and mixed materials give them a jewelry-like presence, intended to be seen rather than tucked away.

Worn over knits, dresses, and softly layered separates, these styles alter proportions and introduce structure to otherwise fluid silhouettes. The effect is intentional contrast—clean lines meeting softness.

More than defining the waist, these belts create a point of focus, framing the outfit and adding depth, balance, and visual interest.

Sequinned Belt Tie this embellished sequin belt over a fluid dress or tunic to add instant glamour. Shop Now

Twisted Cord Belt Layer this twisted cord belt, adorned with a stunning ivory and carnelian buckle, over knits and relaxed shirting to add texture and interest. Shop Now

