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Let’s talk about some unique combinations to consider for this spring! You know how much I love a fresh new color or pattern combination. I am always trying out new ways to mix and match and today I am sharing a few styling combos I have been loving as of late!

GINGHAM WITH A POP OF RED This gingham maxi immediately caught my eye and I knew I wanted to add a pop of color to the look. I saw these shoes and knew red was the right move! I dug up my old Celine cat eye sunglasses and my favorite tote from the Mango X Simon Miller collab that dropped a few years back. Also, great news, if you love this shape, but are more of a mini girl let me present to you this dress!







PINK & BLUE Pastels and sherbet hues are trending for spring. Right now I am loving pink with light blue as well as pink with yellow! I paired this amazing bubble hem, pull on midi skirt with this ultra soft crew neck sweater! If spring sweaters are your thing you simply CANNOT miss this perfect cotton everyday sweater.

YELLOW & GREEN Yellow and green feel like such a fresh mix for the warmer weather ahead. I have always loved this lemon-lime combo, as witnessed here. I paired this leather like skirt with this matching jacket. I then added this tunic top that has beautiful, functioning side button details and finished the look off with this mesh bag! And, if you love this top, then check out this dress as well.

The post SPRING COMBOS TO CONSIDER appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.





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