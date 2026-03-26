Pamela Anderson Arms Herself With No Makeup Against ‘Very Worrisome’ AI Marketing





Pamela Anderson is team natural beauty for life!

The actress is taking a stance against the overwhelming trend of creating images with artificial intelligence in the fashion and beauty industry, shining a light on finding the beauty in imperfection.

Pamela Anderson began her journey towards a makeup-free look in 2023 when she appeared at the Paris Fashion Week with her bare face, noting that she could not stomach sitting three hours in a beauty chair while the real fun was outside.

Pamela Anderson Says No To Retouching Or Filtering Her Images

The Hollywood legend got busy as the new face of Aerie’s new anti-AI ad, where she showed up all natural and bare-faced, falling in line with the brand’s promise never to use AI-generated bodies or people in its marketing.

Anderson explained to Vogue Business that participating in the campaign was her clever way to draw attention to AI images because it has gotten “very worrisome.” The actress added that it was already concerning to look through fashion magazines and see the level of retouching on models’ and celebrity images, and AI took that to a whole new level.

Anderson, who ditched Hollywood for Vancouver Island years ago in search of depth to herself, declared to Vogue that she is basically taking one for the team, and she does not mind. In her words: “I’m not retouching or filtering. This is just what it is, and it’s so freeing. It’s so much more interesting to look perfectly imperfect.”

The Media Personality’s No Makeup Move Has A Purpose

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In 2024, The Blast shared that Anderson made it her life’s purpose to question and redefine traditional beauty standards, which often required one to wear the mask of makeup. While the actress admitted that her decision was meant to go unnoticed, her world, however, opened up in ways she did not picture.

She revealed her train of thought at the point of dressing up for Paris Fashion Week and how she could not justify any reason for the thirst to appear so perfect at all times. The actress also keeps her social media consumption at bay while staying away from her phone. According to her, shutting out the noise on social media is her way of reminding herself every day that she is good enough just the way she is.

From there, Anderson shared that she reconnects with nature by finding peace in daily three-to-six-mile walks, watching classic movies, and reading good books. She also relishes the pleasure of cooking fresh meals in her home in Vancouver, with the rustic charm of her family’s 100-year-old farm fueling her with a sense of belonging and energy.

Pamela Anderson Described Her Time On Playboy As A People-Pleasing Moment

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The 58-year-old reflected on her time on the show in the 90s, noting that her public persona was carefully crafted as a way to shield herself and satisfy others. She added that in retrospection, her Playboy image was more of a cartoon character than a true representation of herself.

She added that she is beyond relieved to have left behind the image often associated with her, and despite spending enough time around her boys and family, she also found herself playing into the image created around her. In her words, “I’m glad I did all that, but I’m really glad I’m where I am now. I think the most important part is that I made it through all of it. And now it’s such a relief that I get to be myself and enjoy this time.”

Anderson’s first appearance on Playboy was in October 1989, and then she became the Playmate of the Month for February 1990. The actress went on to hold the record for most Playboy covers by an individual for appearing 13 or 14 times and even posing for the magazine’s final nude cover in 2016.

The ‘Baywatch’ Star Lost Her Makeup Artist In 2019

Spread Pictures / MEGA

The epiphany for Anderson came after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer in 2019, leaving Anderson with a shift in perspective on beauty as a concept. As noted by The Blast, the actress described Vogel as the best she has worked with, and his absence might as well mean leaving makeup behind for good.

For the media personality, aging has been a very personal process for her, and the transformation has kind of helped her feel grounded and supported. A few times that the star has worn makeup, she stated that she goes for a very subtle, understated touch. Anderson declared that chasing youth is futile because the odds of ever catching up with it are at zero, and since she acknowledged that fact, living, dressing up, and showing up became easier for her.

Her ultimate beauty secret is, however, as amusing as the actress herself, which is essentially sitting back, relaxing, and not lifting a finger. Jamie Lee Curtis was super impressed by Anderson’s “act of courage and rebellion” at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week and declared it the start of a natural beauty revolution.

Pamela Anderson Does Not Fancy The ‘Sex Symbol’ Tag

Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

During her appearance on Elizabeth Day’s podcast, Anderson got candid about the dark side of fame, noting that being constantly referred to as a sex symbol at the early stage of her career was far from pleasant.

Anderson admitted that being widely known as C.J. Parker on “Baywatch” thanks to her iconic red swimsuit came at a very personal cost. The actress acknowledged that while being tagged sexy in a relationship is seen as a cool thing, it does not feel the same when the world sees anyone like that.

Anderson added that she recorded great success from her “sexy” run on television, but that was a slippery slope to constantly presenting herself to the world as a one-dimensional person in order to sustain the attention. The media personality revealed that flying out to Paris without a makeup artist had her team scrambling, but she knew it was the right decision.

It has been three years of Pamela Anderson holding up her end of the makeup-free bargain!

The Pamela Anderson Arms Herself With No Makeup Against ‘Very Worrisome’ AI Marketing first appeared on The Blast









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