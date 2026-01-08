Fashion

January 8, 2026
MY NEW YEAR ROUTINE: NO MORE SUNDAY SCARIES
Edited By Cliche
0


While I don’t typically believe in New Year’s resolutions or written affirmation words, I do try and begin the New Year off with a bit more of a planned routine. I always start on Sundays. This helps me to feel grounded at the end of each weekend, and helps me kick off the busy week ahead with a bang. Below are a few of the end-of-the-weekend routines I have committed to in order to rest and reset. It feels good to chase away the dreaded Sunday scaries!

SUNDAY BEAUTY

I am all about a beauty reset on Sundays. This entails using generous amounts of this face lotion as well as this lotion. I also love to put on a great overnight mask right after I pop one of these before heading off to bed.

SUNDAY BONUS BEAUTY

Sunday beauty also includes my red light mask. My favorite is this one. It has made such a difference in the overall appearance of my skin. My husband uses it sometimes too!

red light mask
tazo tea, sunday scaries, new year routine

TEA TIME

Tea is must have for me about 3 hours before bed. I love recreating the Starbucks ‘medicine ball’ by combining this tea with this tea. I’ll add this honey – that I just received as a gift! It is insanely good combined with a generous lemon squeeze. P.S. you can shop my napkins here, check cutting board here, and clear cup here.

SUNDAY SALADS


Sundays in our house are big salad nights. We always rotate the offerings and experiment with fresh ingredients. This past Sunday we enjoyed a simple chef’s salad. I love using these bowls – they were one of my favorite purchases of 2025.



chef's salad, sezane bowls

CLEAN SHEETS

Clean sheets are a MUST. Lately I have been using these dryer sheets and this laundry detergent and both are divine. My current sheets are Boll & Branch (I also love these) and my coverlet is here. I bought three of four coverlets that I didn’t love, then I found this one.

NO SCREEN TIME

New rules to live by: No screen time one hour before sleep and no phones in the bed. I use this alarm clock to wind down and to wake up. The scent pictured here is this one! If you love a tomato scent, well, this one is 10/10.

hatch restore 3, hatch alarm clock

