







Viktoria Chan Top & Skirt, Manolo Blahnik Pumps, Le Sundial Belt, Toteme Bag (sold out, similar here), Arielle Ratner Earrings

Looking ahead to 2026, certain pieces kept surfacing again and again. Polka dots stood out as a recurring motif appearing on blouses, pants, and tailoring in a way that felt fresh but familiar. Lighter silhouettes followed, with sheer fabrics, soft layers, and fluid shapes bringing an ease to the way clothes move on the body. Scarves also came into focus, styled as a finishing element that adds pattern or color and shifts the tone of a look. See below for more of what’s in store for 2026.







Polka-Dot Slingbacks A classic silhouette sharpened by a subtle polka-dot finish—these heels bring just enough pattern to elevate tailoring, dresses, and evening looks without overpowering the outfit. Shop Now

Shirred Crepe Maxi Dress An easy, feminine shape defined by fluid movement and light fabrication, this dress reflects the season’s shift toward softer silhouettes and natural drape. Shop Now

Tassel Earrings Graphic and sculptural, these earrings add contrast and definition, working especially well with sheer layers, simple necklines, and understated styling. Shop Now

The post Must-Haves for 2026 appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.