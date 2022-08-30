Today we want to talk to you about top jewelry trends for celebrities in 2022. We all know that celebs love their jewelry and while jewelry might now always change, the way celebrities wear and style their jewelry certainly does. The swag some people have simply start or alter a trend that can easily go viral among celebrities and entertainers. If you are looking forward to staying up to date with your looks, it is a good idea to take a look at the jewelry trends set by celebrities out there. Here’s a list of few such trends that you should watch out for. Then you can take a look at Virginia jewelers to buy what you want for following these trends.

Matching jewelry sets

One of the biggest jewelry trends inspired by celebrities that we can see out there as of now is wearing matching jewelry sets. Whether it is an earrings set and a ring or a necklace and a bracelet, we can see how celebrities are wearing perfectly coordinated jewelry pieces. It is helping them to bring out their best version in the red carpet events as well as in other formal occasions. The matching jewelry sets don’t just look great, but they are designed to perfection. Therefore, you can go ahead with them and make a bold statement with what you wear.

Hoop earrings

The trend of wearing hoop earrings is back. In fact, these earrings have made a bigger comeback. It is possible for you to wear hoop earrings with casual outfits or with formal dresses. They are also available in many different sizes. If you want to make a bold statement, you can wear bigger hoop earrings. Or else, you can stick to a small pair.

Layered necklaces

We can see how the trend of wearing layered necklaces is getting a lot of attention lately. If you want to add dimension and depth to your look, you may think about wearing layered necklaces. One of the best things about layered necklaces is that you can easily wear with many other types of jewelry. You can also get layered necklaces in multiple styles and sizes.

No matter you are looking for a bold statement piece or a dainty layered necklace, you can go ahead with your decision and look trendy. These necklaces can help you to look classic and unique as well.

Indian choker necklaces

India is the crown jewel that you can find in the world of jewelry. As of now, we can see how a large number of celebrities are looking forward to wearing Indian jewelry. These Indian inspired jewelry pieces are helping celebrities to look different.

Among available pieces of Indian inspired jewelry, choker necklaces are holding a prominent place. You can wear a choker necklace around your neck. Then it will provide a tight fit. These necklaces are usually made out of silver or gold. It is possible to further enhance the look and feel of choker necklaces with pearls and gems as well. This is a trend that anyone who wishes to bring a tough of elegance to the jewelry collection can consider.

Final words

If you are looking forward to following celebrity inspired jewelry trends, you should take a look at these. Just pick one, and you will surely be able to look perfect with what you wear.

