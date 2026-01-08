Insider Spills What Really Went Down Between Alix Earle And Tom Brady





What started as a glamorous New Year’s Eve celebration in St. Barts quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the year.

When videos surfaced showing TikTok star Alix Earle and NFL legend Tom Brady sharing a flirty, hands-on moment at an ultra-exclusive beach party, speculation exploded online.

Now, insiders are shedding light on what really happened that night, how both camps reacted, and why the attention could complicate what was meant to be carefree fun.

Tom Brady And Alix Earle Spark Viral Buzz In St. Barts

This is Tom Brady and Alix Earle. Entering the year 2026 together. Please discuss 😅 pic.twitter.com/YPKr48yPiR — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) January 1, 2026

Brady and Alix rang in the New Year surrounded by celebrity friends at a private beach party in St. Barts, but it was their interaction that stole the spotlight.

Footage showing Alix rubbing Brady’s back and the former quarterback pulling her closer by the waist spread rapidly online, igniting widespread speculation about their connection.

An insider close to Alix confirmed that the influencer was enjoying the moment, describing the interaction as lighthearted rather than calculated.

“She said she was just having fun,” the source told the Daily Mail. They added, “She’s definitely one to laugh about [the viral moment]. It’s typical Alix – she’s not doing anything wrong. Just enjoying spending time with him and yes, getting flirty.”

Despite their 23-year age gap, and Alix’s preference for dating guys closer to her age, the insider claimed Brady is “100 percent her type,” noting that social media diva is “open to possibilities” and “could have a new perspective on dating going into the new year.”

Brady’s Reserved Lifestyle Versus Alix’s Online World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Earle (@alix_earle)

While the flirtation appeared playful, the attention it generated may already be creating tension behind the scenes.

Tom Brady, now in the second season of his ten-year, $375 million broadcasting deal with Fox, is known for guarding his privacy.

That approach sharply contrasts with Alix Earle’s brand, which thrives on transparency and constant online sharing.

Although the 25-year-old has not directly addressed the viral footage, she did post photos from the St. Barts event that excluded Brady.

Her caption hinted at a transformative experience without naming him.

“Rumor has it we’re still dancing. New friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year. Words can’t describe how amazing this trip was… best nye party EVER!!!” Alix wrote.

Tom Brady Gets A Surprise Shout-Out From Alix Earle’s Family

Fueling the buzz further, Alix’s family appeared to lean into the moment rather than shy away from it.

Her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle, casually name-dropped Brady in a TikTok video filmed at home.

As Alix’s stepmother Ashley modeled one of TJ’s navy blazers, he admitted, “I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that.”

Ashley, clearly stunned, responded, “Are you joking?” before TJ insisted, “I swear to God.”

Laughing, she added, “Are you serious? You know what, honey… you just say the darnedest things. How ironic is that.”

According to insiders, the family is excited by the possibility of the 48-year-old being more than just a fleeting presence.

“Friends and family are excited about the prospect of her dating Tom,” a source said.

Brady’s Flirty Night Comes After Alix’s Public Breakup

@alixearle There hasn’t felt like a right time or way to speak on this but I just wanted to sit and talk from the heart the best I can right now ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

The timing of the viral moment also raised eyebrows, given Alix Earle’s recent split from NFL player Braxton Berrios.

The two ended their relationship in early December 2025 after struggling with long distance, despite Alix moving into his Miami home earlier in the year.

In an emotional TikTok, she confirmed the breakup, telling followers, “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often.”

The TikToker admitted the reality had been difficult to accept, adding it had been “really hard to process in general.”

Now, sources are weighing in on how Berrios might feel about the viral photos.

While one insider suggested Berrios “must be fuming,” another countered that he “has no concern over what she did or will do [with Brady], and was not upset at all.”

Tom Brady’s Discretion Concerns Loom Over The Viral Moment

Despite the excitement, sources close to Brady say the viral exposure raised immediate red flags for the former quarterback.

One insider said Brady was cautious even during the party itself. “There was lots of flirting, but Tom is always aware of his surroundings and isn’t going to get caught in a hot hook-up unless he wants to.”

Another source told Rob Shuter’s “Naughty But Nice” newsletter that the leaked footage was troubling. “Tom values discretion above everything else,” they said. “He’s already suspicious about how these videos of him and Alix leaked. That’s a huge red flag.”

Since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Brady has been linked to several high-profile women, but insiders insist privacy remains non-negotiable, something that could ultimately define whether this New Year’s spark fades or grows.









