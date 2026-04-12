Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Struggling To Sell Marital Home As Things ‘Get Heated’ Between The Exes





Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness‘s New York property is proving difficult to offload several months after they finalized their divorce, and reports claim it’s causing trouble again.

The movie star has since moved on with girlfriend Sutton Foster, and the pair are already looking to get married.

However, sources revealed that their wedding plans may have hit a snag as Hugh Jackman has become wary of the topic due to his kids, who have remained loyal to their mom.

Tensions Rise As Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Struggle To Sell Their New York Property

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Jackman and his ex-wife, Furness, have yet to sell their sprawling New York City mansion several months after their marriage ended.

The former couple was married for 27 years until they announced in 2023 that they had decided to go their separate ways “to pursue our individual growth.”

At the center of their divorce proceeding was the division of their impressive real estate portfolio, which includes high-end luxury properties in New York and Australia.

However, reports suggest their New York apartment is still on the market as they’ve struggled to find a suitable buyer for it.

“Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward, but it’s turned into a nightmare because there’s so much money on the line and they’re having no luck unloading it,” a source told the National Enquirer. “They’ve already slashed the price, which took a huge amount of back and forth because they couldn’t agree on how much to go down.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest the former couple has cut their asking fee by $10 million in hopes of selling it off as soon as possible. Back in 2022, when it first hit the market, the asking price was set at $38.9 million, but according to the New York Post, the exes are now just looking for $29.9 million.

The Former Couple’s Property Troubles May Lead Them To Court: ‘Things Are Starting To Get Heated Again’

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Jackman and Furness’s inability to secure a buyer for the property is reportedly causing issues between them and reopening old wounds.

“There’s a lot of finger-pointing over who pushed to buy it in the first place and who is responsible for the mess they’re in now,” the source shared. “When they finalized the divorce, it seemed like they were finally ready to move on from all the anger, but things are starting to get heated again.”

The insider also explained that the issue may soon lead them to have to resolve things through their lawyers.

“This isn’t something they can just ignore. There’s too much at stake financially, and if they can’t find a way to agree on what to do with the property next, it’s very likely going to end up being something they have to fight out through lawyers,” the source said. “It’s a huge mess, and every day that goes by without selling, they’re losing money.”

Hugh Jackman’s Wedding Plans To Sutton Foster Seemingly Suffer A Setback

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Since their split, the “Wolverine” actor has moved on with girlfriend Sutton Foster, with reports suggesting that they’re ready to tie the knot soon. The pair have made several public appearances together, going on dates and holding hands while walking.

However, their wedding plans have seemingly suffered a setback as his kids, Oscar and Ava, are understood to only be in support of their mom.

“Even though Hugh is excited to start this next chapter with Sutton, he has to be sensitive to his kids,” a source told the Daily Mail. “They’re incredibly protective of their mother, and he wants to be respectful of that.”

“Hugh really wants his kids at the wedding,” the insider added. “They both want their loved ones with them to celebrate.”

The Couple Has A Preferred Period And Location For Their Nuptials

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According to a New Idea, a source revealed that Jackman and Foster are leaning towards a date during spring or summer and would also love for their special day to be held in New York.

The lovebirds are also reportedly keeping the wedding small, with plans for a long honeymoon through Europe afterward.

“[Jackman] told his team to keep a big window open for him and Sutton to tie the knot and have a ‘honeymoon tour’ of Europe, where they can see his mum,” the source noted.

Sutton Foster’ Doesn’t Leave Anything To Chance’ Amid Hugh Jackman’s Cancer Scare

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Back in March, reports suggested that Foster is so in love with Jackman and is doing the best she can to protect him.

A source claimed that she’s doing her best to keep things in check after the actor suffered several skin cancer scares.

“Sutton is all about prevention and getting Hugh to the doctor even when nothing is wrong,” the insider told the National Enquirer. “She’s driven by preparation, going back years in musical theater, and doesn’t leave anything to chance, including Hugh’s well-being.”

Several years ago, Jackman revealed that he’s had about six basal cell carcinomas removed, adding that even if there’s no immediate cause for concern, “it’s a cancer and it grows.”

“And if you don’t take it out, it’ll get into your bones, and then you’ve got to take the bone out,” he added at the time.

The Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Struggling To Sell Marital Home As Things ‘Get Heated’ Between The Exes first appeared on The Blast





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