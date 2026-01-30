Free People Jacket, The Row Shirt (old, similar here), AYR Jeans, Khaite Belt (on sale, similar here), Juliette Necklace, Chanel Flats (similar here), Dior Bag (also available here, similar here)
Looking back at January, my style leaned into color, pattern, and texture in a more considered way. There was room to experiment by playing with combinations and visual contrast while keeping each look cohesive. The month allowed for curiosity in how pieces came together, resulting in outfits that felt expressive and vibrant.
The post Every Outfit I Wore This Month: January appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.
Source link
All images are owned by their original copyright holder.