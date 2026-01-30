Fashion

Every Outfit I Wore This Month: January

January 30, 2026
Free People Jacket, The Row Shirt (old, similar here), AYR JeansKhaite Belt (on sale, similar here), Juliette Necklace, Chanel Flats (similar here), Dior Bag (also available here, similar here)

Looking back at January, my style leaned into color, pattern, and texture in a more considered way. There was room to experiment by playing with combinations and visual contrast while keeping each look cohesive. The month allowed for curiosity in how pieces came together, resulting in outfits that felt expressive and vibrant.


Max Mara Coat (similar here), Etro SweaterGuest In Residence Turtleneck (similar here), AYR Jeans, Gucci Slippers (old, similar here)

Chanel Jacket (old, similar here), Dior JeansJimmy Choo BootsValentino Bag

AYR ShirtGuest In Residence SweaterHouse of Dagmar JeansAlaia FlatsComme Si SocksDestree Bag, Hermes Scarf (similar here), Sherman Field Necklace (sold out, similar here)

Thank You Have A Good Day Coat (old, similar here and here), Le Kasha SweaterAYR JeansJimmy Choo BootsSaint Laurent Scarf

AYR Shirt, Plain Goods Sweater (similar here), Donni Pants, Chanel Flats (similar here), Hermes Bag (similar here), LGR Sunglasses

LilyEve Jacket, Doen Tank (similar here and here), Chloe Pants, Chanel Flats (similar here and here) & Necklace (similar here)

Missoni Top, Gucci Skirt (old, similar here), Hermes Belt (similar here), Chanel Flats

Attersee ShirtUlla Johnson Skirt (simliar here and here), Prada Heels (old, similar here), Chanel Bag (old, similar here)


Anine Bing Jacket (similar here), Similar Embroidered JacketPerfect White TeeAYR Jeans (similar here), Chanel Flats (old, similar here), Saint Laurent Sunglasses

Vintage Prada Coat (similar here and here), Suzie Kondi Sweater, Saint Laurent Skirt (old, similar here), Jimmy Choo Boots (old, similar here)

Aleksandra Viktor Coat, Tory Burch Sweater (old, similar here), Co PantsAnderson’s Belt (more sizes here), Partlow x Adam Lippes BootsLilyEve Clutch

Staud Jacket, The Row Shirt (old, similar here), Sea NY Sweater (old, similar here and here), Guest In Residence Red Sweater (old, similar here), AYR JeansDior Sunglasses, Loewe Clutch (similar here), Chanel Flats (similar here)

LilyEve Jacket, Tory Burch Sweater (old, similar here), Rosie Assoulin Pants (similar here), Chanel Bag (similar here), Aquazzura Boots

Max Mara Coat (old, similar here and here), Toteme Sweater (old, similar herehere and here), La Ligne Jeans, Le Monde Beryl BootsSimilar Scarf (and here), Agnelle GlovesDior Sunglasses


Hermes Scarf (similar here and here) & Sweater (similar here), DL1961 pants, Chanel flats (old, similar here and here)

Bahia Maria Dress, Prada Bag (old, similar here and here), Gucci Sandals (old, similar here and here)

