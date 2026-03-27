Denise Richards Flaunts Her ‘New Face’ On The Red Carpet For The First Time Since Admitting To Having A Full Facelift





Denise Richards stepped out looking refreshed and confident at a recent “The Bold and the Beautiful” event, marking her first appearance since revealing she underwent a facelift.

The actress shared that the procedure, done months earlier, was about restoring her look rather than changing it.

While the results have boosted Denise Richards’ confidence, the decision comes amid a challenging period in her personal life, including her ongoing divorce from Aaron Phypers.

Denise Richards Makes First Public Appearance Post-Facelift, Radiates Confidence On Red Carpet

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Denise Richards made a striking return to the spotlight, turning heads at a recent “The Bold and the Beautiful” event as she stepped out for the first time since revealing she underwent a full facelift.

The 55-year-old actress looked radiant on the red carpet, wearing a soft pink lace dress paired with glowing makeup and loose blonde waves that highlighted her refreshed appearance.

In a recent Allure interview, Richards shared that she had the procedure about eight months ago, explaining that her intention wasn’t to dramatically change her look but to “put things back up, where they were before.”

Dr. Ben Talei/MEGA

She described the decision as nerve-wracking at first, especially given her decades in the public eye. Having been famous since her 20s, she acknowledged that any noticeable change would be impossible to hide.

Still, Richards says the results surprised even her, calling the transformation “night and day,” and even “shocking.” Her surgeon later shared before-and-after images that highlighted the extent of the change.

The Actress’s Facelift Decision Is Tied To Personal Struggles, Insiders Claim

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Behind the scenes, however, sources suggest Richards’ decision to go under the knife was influenced by personal challenges.

The “Wild Things” actress is currently navigating a difficult divorce from Aaron Phypers, which has reportedly taken an emotional and financial toll.

According to the Daily Mail, insiders say the procedure gave her a renewed sense of confidence during a tough period.

As one source put it, “[Richards] deserves to have a little joy in her life, and her new face makes her very happy.”

Denise Richards’ Daughters Were Reportedly Against Her Facelift Procedure

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While Richards feels good about her decision, not everyone in her inner circle was immediately supportive.

Her daughters, Sami Sheen, 22, and Lola Sheen, 20, were initially against the surgery, believing she was “too young” for such a procedure and didn’t need it.

The “Two and a Half Men” actress has had similar disagreements with her children before. She previously clashed with Sami over her decision to get a nose job, and that earlier tension resurfaced when Richards shared her own plans for surgery.

Reflecting on the situation, Richards recalled how Sami pointed out the irony, reminding her that she had once discouraged her from altering her appearance.

Richards told Allure that, in her view, the situations were different. While she felt a nose job could significantly change someone’s features at a young age, her own procedure was about restoring what she felt had naturally shifted over time, rather than transforming her look entirely.

The Actress Once Swore Off Ever Getting A Facelift

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In a post on Instagram Stories after revealing her facelift, Richards got candid about the procedure, branding it a great experience and one of the best decisions she has ever made.

The actress also noted that she had never done anything to her face until this recent facelift.

“I always said I would never get a facelift, because that’s my face. This is how I make my money,” Richards explained. “I’ve been in this business a long time. People know what I look like. I’ve never done anything aesthetically to my face.”

Meanwhile, Richards’ doctor, Ben Talei, has praised her for being open about the process, saying it was “an incredible pleasure and honor to be trusted with her restoration and, more importantly, the preservation of her character and beauty.”

Talei also praised the actress’s resilience after a challenging year, claiming that her “golden face” is now “hers again.”

Denise Richards Was Recently Ordered To Pay $5K Monthly Support To Her Ex, Aaron Phypers, Amid Their Legal Battle

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Meanwhile, Richards’ legal battle with her estranged husband, Phypers, continues to unfold. Following their separation last summer, the court recently ruled that Richards must pay $5,000 per month in temporary spousal support.

As reported by The Blast, she was also ordered to contribute $30,000 toward his legal fees related to the divorce proceedings. The payments have been structured in installments, with the first portion due by the end of March.

The monthly support was also broken down, covering essential living costs including housing, transportation, food, and other general expenses.

Phypers, for his part, is currently facing four felony charges, including allegations related to spousal injury and attempting to influence a witness through force or threats.

He has denied all allegations. He has denied all accusations. During a February court appearance, he claimed to have only $200 to his name, stating that the financial support would help as he takes things “one day at a time.”

The Denise Richards Flaunts Her ‘New Face’ On The Red Carpet For The First Time Since Admitting To Having A Full Facelift first appeared on The Blast





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