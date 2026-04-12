South Florida — Emerging streetwear label Beyond Thought Apparel, founded by entrepreneur Andres Urbaez, is unveiling its latest collection, Beyond Thought University, a drop that blends fashion with a philosophy centered on ambition, individuality, and unconventional thinking.

For Urbaez, Beyond Thought Apparel was never intended to be just another clothing brand. The label was built around a mindset. The idea is simple: the people bold enough to think differently are often the ones who ultimately change everything.

That philosophy has become the foundation of the brand’s growing community. Beyond Thought speaks to individuals pursuing visions others may dismiss as unrealistic, and who continue pushing forward despite doubt or criticism.

“I started this brand because I have always wanted to influence others and make it known that anything is possible,” Urbaez said. “I have always been into fashion, and I found real joy in putting my own spin on clothing that represents uniqueness. When you put on a BTA piece, you should feel like you are embracing everything that makes you different.”

The new Beyond Thought University collection transforms that mindset into a campus-inspired concept. Rather than positioning the drop as traditional merchandise, the brand treats its audience like members of a university built around ambition and originality.

The idea behind the collection is straightforward: this is the university for people who refuse to follow conventional paths. The pieces symbolize enrollment into a community built on creativity, leadership, and resilience.

Each purchase from the collection includes a personal student ID card, a small but symbolic detail meant to reinforce the idea that supporters are not just buying clothing but joining a movement.

“Every drop is a new way to bring the Beyond Thought message to life,” Urbaez said. “With Beyond Thought University, the idea is that this is your starting point. Your enrollment into this way of living. When you get that student ID with your name on it, it truly means something. You are not just buying a piece. You are being accepted into something.”

Beyond the clothing itself, Urbaez is working to connect the brand’s success with opportunities for others.

A portion of every Beyond Thought Apparel order is set aside to support aspiring entrepreneurs. Through an application process, individuals can submit their ideas and pitch the dreams they want to pursue. Selected applicants receive financial support to help take the next step toward turning those ideas into reality.

In the future, Urbaez hopes to formalize the initiative through the creation of a nonprofit dedicated to supporting young entrepreneurs with mentorship, resources, and funding opportunities.

“When you start out as an entrepreneur, you will be doubted, laughed at, and looked at like you are crazy,” Urbaez said. “I want to encourage young entrepreneurs to take the risk, get out of their comfort zone, and grow. Not just in business, but as a person. Take life’s challenges as an opportunity to paint your picture. Live beyond thought.”

With Beyond Thought University now available, Urbaez sees the collection as the beginning of a larger cultural movement that blends fashion, community, and purpose.

The Beyond Thought University collection is available now at

www.beyondthoughtapparel.com.

About Beyond Thought Apparel

Beyond Thought Apparel is a South Florida streetwear brand founded by Andres Urbaez. The company creates premium heavyweight apparel inspired by ambition, individuality, and unconventional thinking. The brand also supports aspiring entrepreneurs through funding opportunities connected to its community.

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