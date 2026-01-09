Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Frustrated' By Ex Jennifer Lopez's 'Constant' Presence Around His Kids After Their Split





Ben Affleck‘s efforts to make his family a big blended one have seemingly suffered a setback, leaving him “frustrated.”

Reports suggest the actor is concerned about his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez‘s continued presence around his kids, who are understood to want some sense of “normalcy.”

Since their divorce, Ben Affleck and the singer have remained close, leading to rumors suggesting they were rekindling their romance, but a source has since dispelled the claims.

Ben Affleck ‘Frustrated’ Over Jennifer Lopez’s Presence Around His Children

Affleck’s amicable relationship with ex-wife Lopez seems to have a downside, as her presence is allegedly affecting his children.

Sources told journalist Rob Shuter’s #Shuterscoop that the “Argo” actor and the mother of his kids, Jennifer Garner, have been left “frustrated” by Lopez’s continued presence around their children.

“The kids love their dad, but they’re just tired of having Jennifer Lopez around all the time,” a source close to the family said. “It’s not that they dislike her—they just want normalcy and some space.”

Another insider added, “Their routines feel disrupted. Ben tries to balance it, but it’s clear they’re overwhelmed by the constant celebrity attention and Lopez being in the house so often.”

Ben Affleck Is ‘Trying To Do Right By Everyone’

Affleck and Lopez got married in 2022 following a whirlwind reunion the previous year. However, the “Maid In Manhattan” star filed for divorce in August 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Throughout their marriage, Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, were frequently seen alongside Affleck and his children at theme parks, school events, and shopping trips.

Before then, the “Accountant 2” star was married to Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, Samuel, and Fin.

It appears to be a blended family, but now Affleck is prioritizing his kids above anything else, as an insider revealed he wants them to “feel comfortable and happy.”

“He’s trying to do right by everyone. Ben wants the kids to feel comfortable and happy, but blending a family in the public eye is never simple,” the source said.

“Sometimes the kids just need a quiet night at home without cameras or constant attention,” another insider noted. “They’re still learning how to navigate all of this.”

The Oscar winner is said to be carefully approaching the situation as he “wants to make everyone happy, but it’s not easy.”

A Source Dispelled Rumors Of A Reunion Between The Former Couple

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck set tongues wagging about a potential reunion after they were seen together publicly on several occasions.

Over the holidays, they went Christmas shopping with the actor’s son, Samuel, and were also present at a school play in L.A., where both of their children performed, although they didn’t talk much.

However, a source has since dispelled rumors that they’re getting back together, saying they’re not dating, although they’re in a “good place.”

“There’s no romantic reunion with Ben,” the source told People Magazine. “They’re in a really good place. They continue to support each other. They’re both proud of what they accomplished together.”

The insider further added that the “Jenny From The Block” singer was “doing well” and focusing “on things that make her happy – family and work.”

“She always enjoyed working with Ben; this hasn’t changed,” they added.

Ben Affleck Reveals Moment Son Asked For Money To Bet On Sports

Meanwhile, the “Good Will Hunting” star recently opened up about the surprising moment his son, Samuel, asked him for $100 to bet on sports.

During his recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Affleck began by explaining how his own dad used to be “a small-time bookie” before sharing his surprise at his young son catching the bug.

“I remember our first washing machine, our first VCR, in fact, dad coming home like, ‘You can thank Steve Grogan for this,’ the quarterback of the [New England] Patriots,” Affleck recalled. “‘Everybody keeps betting [on] the Patriots to beat the spread.’ And so I really was grateful that the Patriots were terrible; just thank Steve Grogan’s knees for our VCR.”

The actor added, “At the time, it was, like, shameful and kind of illegal. I mean, the statute of limitations has run out. Sorry, Dad.”

Now, Affleck revealed his own son doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

“My son asked me like a month ago, [he] was like, ‘Hey, um, can I get like 100 bucks to bet on sports?'” he recounted, per Page Six.

Ben Affleck Turned Down His Son’s Request By Using His Own Father As An Example

According to Affleck, his son Samuel defended his request for money to bet on sports, saying, “My friends get $100, but if they lose it, then that’s it.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a real standard, what discipline!” the actor said. “Like, so that you don’t come twitching back, like going, ‘I know that Green Bay is going to cover the over in the second half.'”

Kimmel then asked, “Did you tell him to call Grandpa?”

“I was like, ‘There’s a reason your grandfather’s broke!'” Affleck responded.





