Adapt and Thrive With AI: Advice From Gary Vaynerchuk





If you’re a fan of Gary Vee, then you’ve already listened to his first episode on The HIM & HER Show, read this blog post, and know that Lauryn literally started this blog while she was reading his book Crush It!

And if you’ve never heard of Gary Vaynerchuk, he is a serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, and CEO of global creative and media agency VaynerMedia. Known for his unfiltered advice on business, marketing, and mindset, Gary built his career by spotting cultural and technological shifts early. He was an early investor in Facebook, Venmo and Twitter and now, he’s helping us through the AI movement.

Through his content he helps people embrace change, adapt and use new tools to their advantage.

What is a new digital tool enhancing people’s careers while simultaneously terrifying others? AI.

If you listen to Gary’s latest conversation with Lauryn and Michael, you’ll hear him talk about the evolution of the digital world over the years: from computers, the internet, TVs, electricity (people used to be scared to bring it into their homes!), and EVEN our very own Lauryn and Michael. Stay with us…

Gary explains that even Lauryn and Michael building a podcast and media company is taking away from people with careers in radio. It’s just life, it’s evolution, and it’s the way the world has always worked.

Before we share some of Gary’s tips for using AI to your advantage, instead of being scared of it, let’s go over exactly what AI is.

What is AI?

AI stands for ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. It’s a technology that can be used for tasks and jobs that would typically require human intelligence. Think: writing, sifting through data, finding patterns, compiling information from all over the internet and so on. AI systems are smart, learn from data to evolve and improve and are all about automation and efficiency.

It’s important to note that at this stage, it does not replace human creativity or judgment. If you’ve every used ChatGPT or another platform we can bet you made sure to fully read its answer, double check the facts and probably rewrite some of what it delivered. It’s not perfect. Incredible? YES! Perfect? Not yet.

Even if you’re one of the people who says “I don’t use AI” or hasn’t used a platform like ChatGPT, you’re still using AI.

Some of the everyday systems at our fingertips that use AI without us evening knowing it are:

Maps to calculate real-time traffic and predict the best routes.

Streaming platforms like Netflix, when they suggest your next binge.

Your camera roll when you search “trees” and all your photos of trees appear.

Customer support chatbots who can reply to you at any hour of the day.

Now that we know what AI is, let’s go over why people are so scared of it. First off, we fear what we don’t know. On top of that the main fear is job displacement, being left behind in a world that moves fast, a world that lacks creativity, intelligence, decision-making and skills learned throughout a lifetime that shape every chapter of our life.

The fears are real, a little grim and totally understandable. But you can make the decision to change your mindset around it and learn, adapt and thrive with AI.

Here are Gary Vee’s tips for using AI to your advantage.

Adapt and Thrive with AI

Think of AI as Evolution, Not a Threat

As you can hear in the episode, Gary compares AI to electricity or the internet. Both of those things were once feared by the vast majority and now it’s something we simply cannot live without.

Try to stay open-minded, curious and adaptable to these shifts in our world. Changes as big as these cannot be resisted past a certain point. Just because you fear it does not mean it will cease to exist. Try to get on board and think of ways that it could benefit you.

Instead of dreading that AI will take your job, think of it as something can help you learn faster, do your tasks quicker, help you take on more and perfect the position you’re in. Show the higher ups that you’re on board with using it as a tool and make yourself even more valuable.

LEARN

Using AI is a skill. The more you do it, the better you’ll get at using it to your advantage. There are entire courses on how to use AI properly! Put aside some time for yourself to learn more about it, either on your own or with some guided help.

You can use ChatGPT without creating an account, so visit the site and play around a bit. Recently, Lauryn has been using ChatGPT to remove what is unnecessary from her day. She tells it what’s on her calendar, what is most important to her for the day, and it reschedules everything while removing what won’t serve her. She said it’s changed her life.

Being curious and WILLING to learn and experiment is better than becoming an expert. You don’t need to become an AI master with million dollar business ideas ot use AI. Use it to help you meal plan and grocery shop, think of free activities for your kids, or learn a new skill.

It Supports, It Doesn’t Replace

Gary explains that AI is best used as an assistant, so think of it that way.

AI does not replace human creativity, emotional intelligence, or even tact and taste. You’re needed for that!

Use AI along with your own thoughts and perspectives to create something wonderful.

For example, if you’re looking for the best way to articulate a complicated process in a simple way, use your AI platform to organize your thoughts and make it accessible for someone else to refer to.

It Gives You More of Something We All Want: TIME

Whether it’s time with your loved ones, time to relax, time to read or exercise, or time in the way of being first for business opportunities and ‘getting in early’ (like Gary), AI is your go-to.

For business, Gary praises AI for how fast he can create, test, implement and adjust. Instead of spending ages on a task, AI can help you do everything faster.

Use it to generate multiple ideas in minutes, discover the best version for any given platform. And when it comes to mundane tasks that make sense to outsource? Use AI.

Scale

Scaling a business once required huge budgets and employees, but not anymore. For creators, brands and entrepreneurs, they can scale by using AI to help with customer service, marketing content, scheduling and meetings and data analysis.

To put it simply, AI can save you hours in manual work.

Know That YOU Still Matter

Gary shares that although AI can generate content, it doesn’t understand culture, context or nuance the way that you do. Sure, it can give you hudnreds of incredible ideas, but you’re still the one who needs to differentiate what will work using your judgement, skills and experience.

For example, AI can easily generate trends, ads and content for your brand, but only you know what aligns with your vision and your audience.

Remember, action over perfection. Gary says the biggest mistake people make is waiting until you ‘understand’ it. Play around, experiement and adjust accordingly. You’ll figure it out in no time.

And like we said, start small. Use it to help you with a small task like meal planning for your family, or think of something you’ve always wanted to learn and ask it to start teaching you.

Be sure to listen or watch Gary’s latest appearance on The HIM & HER Show for more on his thoughts of parenting, mental health, emotional health and more.

