A Texas Three-Step: Keke Palmer, Demi Moore, and Eiza González Own the SXSW Red Carpet

**AUSTIN** — In a city where the brisket is smoked low and slow, but the style arrives fully cooked, one thing is immediately clear: the real main stage at SXSW has always been the red carpet. And this year, no one commanded that stage quite like Keke Palmer.

Palmer, attending the premiere of Boots Riley’s *I Love Boosters*, delivered a masterclass in modern vintage dressing. The actress surfaced a butter-yellow silk jersey gown from Roberto Cavalli’s iconic Spring 2005 collection, sourced from The Kit Vintage. Styled with a razor-sharp pixie cut and heavy gold door-knocker earrings, Palmer didn’t merely wear the dress; she commanded it, paying homage to its Sheryl Crow-era provenance while making it entirely her own.

Where Palmer pursued sun-drenched maximalism, Naomi Ackie offered a study in sculptural poetry. The actress was spotted during the festival in a breathtaking sleeveless red dress from Issey Miyake’s SS26 line.

The garment featured a three-dimensional appliqué along the hem that evoked the organic movement of beach grass, swaying with her every step—a poignant dialogue between precise construction and the whimsy of the natural world.

Demi Moore imported Old Guard drama to the Texas prairie in a $7,300 cobalt blue satin gown from Saint Laurent’s Resort 2026 collection. Conceived by Anthony Vaccarello, the look derived its power from precision: a plunging neckline and a vertiginous slit, anchored at the waist by a singular burnt-orange bow.

Eiza González, meanwhile, offered a study in liquid restraint. She floated down the carpet in a pearl-white silk gown with delicate spaghetti straps, her only adornments a pair of sculptural David Yurman drop earrings.

All of this unfolded against the backdrop of SXSW’s most intimate iteration in years. With the iconic Austin Convention Center currently undergoing reconstruction, the festival has traded its sprawling campus for a cozier footprint centered around the Paramount Theatre. Think less tech conglomerate and more stylish house party, where you might spot a Hollywood legend waiting in line for breakfast tacos. It’s a setting that demands stars show up ready—and this year, they delivered.